Amazon Group Announces Distribution Center in Rio | Rio de Janeiro



Governor Cláudio Castro in a virtual meeting with representatives of the Amazon group – Eliane Carvalho/Disclosure

Published 14/09/2021 12:23

Rio – The Amazon group announced, this Tuesday (14), in a virtual meeting with the governor, Cláudio Castro, the installation of a distribution center in the city of São João de Meriti, in Baixada Fluminense. The site has about 30 thousand square meters, the equivalent of almost four football fields. The project is expected to generate 200 permanent direct jobs and more than a thousand temporary ones for special periods of events and high season.

“We want to thank Amazon for its trust in the state. It is an honor to receive one of the largest companies in the world in Rio de Janeiro. We are working to transform Rio de Janeiro into a logistics hub, and this arrival is in line with our efforts. Our state lives on. a recovery process, improving the attraction of business and the relationship with entrepreneurs, with incentive policies and legal security to bring in even more companies. Rio de Janeiro is prepared to grow,” said the governor.

The president of Amazon in Brazil, Daniel Mazini, highlighted that the new distribution center, which is part of the company’s expansion plan in Brazil, aims to bring the products sold by Amazon closer to their final destination, facilitating logistics and increasing the consumer satisfaction.

“This expansion greatly reinforces Amazon’s commitment to Brazil, to Brazilians and now to Rio de Janeiro. This center will allow for much faster deliveries in the state. In the last two years, Amazon has generated more than 9,000 direct jobs and indirect, in its other nine distribution centers across the country. Now it will be Rio de Janeiro’s turn,” said Mazini.

The state secretary for Economic Development, Energy and International Relations, Vinícius Farah, who also participated in the meeting, reinforced that the investments announced in recent months in Rio de Janeiro are the result of initiatives developed by the current administration of the State Government.

“It is a determination of Governor Cláudio Castro that we make Rio de Janeiro an agile, modern state, with the private sector as a great partner, streamlining all mechanisms for the realization of large businesses. This is a new moment, in which we have acted as a great partner. model of economic development, investment and attraction of large companies. Nobody invests in a state that does not have credibility or a great command,” said Farah.