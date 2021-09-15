Amazon will have distribution center in Rio de Janeiro

The group Amazon it’s the Rio de Janeiro State Government announced, this Tuesday (14/09), the installation of a distribution center for the company in the municipality of São João de Meriti, in Baixada Fluminense. The site has about 30 thousand square meters, the equivalent of almost four football fields.

The president of Amazon in Brazil, Daniel Mazini, highlighted that the new distribution center, which is part of the company’s expansion plan in Brazil, aims to bring the products sold by Amazon closer to their final destination, facilitating logistics and increasing consumer satisfaction.

“This expansion greatly reinforces Amazon’s commitment to Brazil, to Brazilians and now to Rio de Janeiro. This center will allow for much faster deliveries in the state. Over the past two years, Amazon has generated more than 9,000 jobs, direct and indirect, in its other nine distribution centers across the country. Now it will be Rio de Janeiro’s turn”, said Mazini.

The project is expected to generate 200 permanent direct jobs and more than a thousand temporary ones for special periods of events and high season.

“We want to thank Amazon for its trust in the state. It is an honor to receive one of the largest companies in the world in Rio de Janeiro. We are working to transform Rio de Janeiro into a logistics hub, and this arrival is in line with our efforts. Our state is undergoing a recovery process, improving the attraction of business and the relationship with entrepreneurs, with incentive policies and legal security to bring in even more companies. Rio de Janeiro is prepared to grow”, stressed the governor Claudio Castro.

The State Secretary for Economic Development, Energy and International Relations, Vinicius Farah, who also participated in the meeting, reinforced that the investments announced in recent months in Rio de Janeiro are the result of initiatives developed by the current administration of the State Government.

“It is a determination of Governor Cláudio Castro that we make Rio de Janeiro an agile, modern state, with the private sector as a great partner, streamlining all the mechanisms for carrying out large business deals. This is a new moment, in which we have been acting as a model for economic development, investment and the attraction of large companies. Nobody invests in a state that lacks credibility or a great command”, said Farah.