Amil fined BRL 10.7 million for denying urgent care – General

The Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MPMG), through Procon, fined a health plan operator more than R$10.7 million against a client. The company can still appeal the administrative decision.
“Although Amil maintains, in its defense, that the beneficiary of the health plan was within the grace period, Procon-MG considered that the supplier violated the Consumer Protection Code (CDC), especially in relation to the maximum period of 24 hours of grace period established to cover urgent and emergency cases”, explains the MPMG.
The health plan argued that the client was aware of the contractual terms, but Procon-MG highlighted that the contracting of the service does not involve an agreement in which the parties’ wishes are freely expressed, especially considering the lack of possibility of discussion regarding the elaboration of the contract. In fact, the rules are set unilaterally.
Sought by the report, Amil spoke in a note: “Amil informs that it is in contact with the Public Ministry-MG for clarification and that the beneficiary had her initial emergency care covered in an outpatient basis, as provided for by law and in a resolution of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS).”