Amil fined BRL 10.7 million for denying urgent care – General

(photo: Pixabay)

The Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MPMG), through Procon, fined a health plan operator more than R$10.7 million against a client. The company can still appeal the administrative decision.

According to the MPMG, Amil Assistencia Mdica Internacional SA refused to provide emergency care to a patient who had a heart attack. Thus, she could not be transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and was also unable to access the necessary medical and surgical procedures.

“Although Amil maintains, in its defense, that the beneficiary of the health plan was within the grace period, Procon-MG considered that the supplier violated the Consumer Protection Code (CDC), especially in relation to the maximum period of 24 hours of grace period established to cover urgent and emergency cases”, explains the MPMG.

The health plan argued that the client was aware of the contractual terms, but Procon-MG highlighted that the contracting of the service does not involve an agreement in which the parties’ wishes are freely expressed, especially considering the lack of possibility of discussion regarding the elaboration of the contract. In fact, the rules are set unilaterally.

“As for the alleged care provided to the patient in the first 12 hours, the Procon-MG cited a syllabus of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), according to which an abusive contractual clause of a health plan that limits the insured’s hospital stay”, details the rgo. “During the administrative process, Amil refused to sign an agreement with Procon-MG.