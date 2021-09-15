Anitta is praised by famous international singer during awards and web goes crazy

The two artists were present at VMA 2021

Pop’s new friendship!

After talking to Anitta during the VMA, Lil Nas X reacted to a video of the two on Twitter, praising the Brazilian singer as a “queen”.

“Girl From Rio” was very delighted with the praise of the pop star and joked that “it zeroed the game” after this super recognition.

“Game over. Now I’m ready to go… ZEREI O GAME… One day I want to be able to tell about this conversation that literally made my night”, mentioned Almighty.

Check out the tweets:

Game over. Now I’m good to go… ZEREI O GAME … one day I want to be able to tell you about this conversation that literally made my night 🥰 https://t.co/6cU36jV7rM — Anitta (@Anitta) September 13, 2021

queen — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) September 13, 2021

See the photo of the meeting of the two artists:

this photo of lil nas x with anitta was all i needed right now pic.twitter.com/ErIoVD9pyY — PEDRAO (@Itspedrito) September 13, 2021

Will a feat.? – we already want to – but for now we hope to become more than friends, BFFs!

