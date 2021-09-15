Apple Event 21: New Generation iPad Mini Announced with Up to 80% More Performance

THE apple started the your presentation this tuesday (14) with the announcement of the new generation of the line iPad Mini. The model has ubad 8.3 inch liquid retina screen is the new A15 Bionic Processor, what promises to offer up to 80% more performance than the previous generation, according to the manufacturer. The model remains Apple’s smallest tablet, even though it received a small increase in size. Apple also highlighted a new USB-C port, which allows for faster connectivity.





Performance

The performance of the new iPad Mini was something quite highlighted by Apple during the presentation. The manufacturer has promised that the new A15 Bionic chip will deliver 40% more performance for the 6-core CPU and an 80% jump for the 5-core GPU compared to the previous generation. The A15 Bionic on iPad mini handles even the most demanding tasks well, whether it’s graphics-rich games or professional apps used by designers, pilots, doctors, and other careers.





Advanced machine learning functions are powered by a 16-core neural engine and new ML accelerators on the CPU, offering ML tasks 2x faster than its predecessor. Combined with the CPU and GPU, the Neural Engine allows applications to deliver next-level experiences such as image recognition and natural language learning. With iPadOS 15, new features also include Dynamic Text, which uses on-device intelligence to recognize text in photos that users can take and even translate text from images into seven different languages.









cameras

As for the cameras, the model comes with a 12 MP Ultra Wide front sensor, which will allow the tablet to support Apple’s Center Stage feature. THE rear camera also features a 12 MP sensor with Focus Pixels and a larger aperture to capture sharper photos. It also has a True Tone flash, designed to capture images in low light.





design

The iPad Mini’s design has remained fairly consistent since its debut in 2012. The new model comes with narrow edges, keeping the same compact area and adds the new pink, space gray, purple, and star color options. The device has a Touch ID higher to unlock iPad mini, log into apps, or use Apple Pay. The material used in the construction is 100% recycled aluminum. It also uses fully repurposed tin to solder the main logic board. The tablet also supports a 5G connection, with download speeds of up to 3.5 gigabits per second, as well as the second-generation Apple Pencil, which magnetically attaches to the side of the chassis.

Price and availability