Apple Introduces New iPad and iPad Mini

Apple started its event already featuring a new entry-level iPad and an all-revamped iPad mini.

New standard iPad

The standard iPad, released in 2010, reaches its ninth generation with an A13 Bionic processor, 12-megapixel front-facing camera and the Center Stage feature, which always puts you at the center of the screen in a video call.

The new processor is 20% faster and comes with the iPadOS 15, announced earlier this year, which allows you to rearrange your home screen and perform multiple tasks simultaneously.

The new iPad is compatible with the first generation of Apple Pencil and Apple Smart Keyboard.

The screen is the same 10.2″ screen as before, with the difference that now it automatically adapts the lighting to the environment.

The minimum storage size is 64GB. It costs US$ 329 and is already on pre-sale, with delivery forecast for next week.

New iPad Mini

The new iPad Mini was more exciting and changed a lot. It doesn’t have Face ID, but TouchID on the power button.

With thinner, rounded edges, it now has a larger canvas of 8.3″ — up from 7.9″ before. The device is available in five different colors:

He (thankfully) drops USB Lighting and adopts a USB-C.

The new iPad Mini also comes with a 5G connection (capable of downloads at 3.5 gigabits per second), a 12 MP front and rear camera capable of shooting in 4K and with the Center Stage feature.

The device promises 40% more CPU and 80% GPU performance compared to the previous edition.

It supports the second generation Apple Pencil and costs $499. It’s available for pre-order in the US and should arrive in a week.