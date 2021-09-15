Apple iPhone 13: New Line First to Support Dual-eSIM

The iPhone has been dual-SIM since the XS generation and support for eSIM, a virtual chip that is already available in Brazil by Vivo, has been available for some time.

But with the new iPhone 13 line, announced this Tuesday (14) during an event full of news, Apple is raising the level of this technology.

In addition to the possibility of using the dual-SIM combination of a nano-chip with an eSIM, it will also be possible to use two eSIMs in the same smartphone model from the iPhone 13 line simultaneously.