Apple iPhone 13: New Line First to Support Dual-eSIM

The iPhone has been dual-SIM since the XS generation and support for eSIM, a virtual chip that is already available in Brazil by Vivo, has been available for some time.
But with the new iPhone 13 line, announced this Tuesday (14) during an event full of news, Apple is raising the level of this technology.
In addition to the possibility of using the dual-SIM combination of a nano-chip with an eSIM, it will also be possible to use two eSIMs in the same smartphone model from the iPhone 13 line simultaneously.
It is worth pointing out that such technology is provided by specific operators that offer the service. However, the presence of this novelty in everyday life should increase over time. The forecast is that adherence to eSIM will grow 180% by 2025, driven by Apple products. There are also other cell phones besides iPhones that support the technology, such as the Sony Xperia 10 III Lite.
Other changes employed in the new generation of iPhones were mostly subtle in the hardware, but Apple brought several new features in terms of software. Such advances are mostly due to the new Apple A15 Bionic chip, which promises to have 50% more powerful performance than competitors, at least for the moment.
What did you think of the news introduced by Apple in the iPhone 13 smartphone generation?