Apple launches iPhone 13 and 13 mini with larger battery and smaller notch – MacMagazine

The wait is over! You iPhones 13 and 13 mini they are already among us—and with many of the features widely speculated.

As predicted, they have the same design. flat of the iPhones 12 and 5.4 and 6.1-inch displays, but the front cutout (notch) has actually been reduced by about 20%. Also, the rear cameras are arranged diagonally rather than one under the other.

New models have a screen Super Retina XDR, whose brightness can reach 1,200 nits. In addition, the battery has also been improved — according to Apple, users will have 1.5 hour more battery life on the iPhone 13 mini (compared to the 12 mini), while the iPhone 13 even has 2.5 hours more of battery than the iPhone 12.

the chip A15 Bionic, made from a 5 nanometer process, gives iPhones 13 graphics up to 30% faster; a new 16-core Neural Engine is capable of 15.8 trillion operations per second.

With respect to cameras, in addition to the already mentioned new lens arrangement, the sensor ultra-angular now offers even better photos with sensor shift technology (sensor-shift) of the iPhone 12 Pro Max — yes, now this feature is not exclusive to the high-end model.

Also, as expected, Apple has introduced a new video capture mode called Cinematic Video, which shifts the photo into certain elements on the screen much faster, blurring the background a little (similar to the Portrait mode effect).

The new iPhones will be available in pink, blue, black, white and red (PRODUCT)RED starting at $700 (13 mini) and $800 (13) — now with options for 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

