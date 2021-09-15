Apple launches iPhone 13 in four models, new iPads and Apple Watch; come to know everything!

On the afternoon of Tuesday (14), Apple held, directly from its headquarters located in California, in the United States, its September event, date traditionally chosen by the brand for the arrival of the new iPhones. During the broadcast, entitled “California Streaming”, the electronics company announced the flagship of the event: the 13th generation of the darling device around the world – the iPhone 13. The event – ​​which took place entirely online, as well as last year , because of the pandemic – it started at 2 pm and was broadcast on the company’s official website, on Apple’s YouTube channel and also on AppleTV+.

iPhone 13

Along the stream, brand users were able to check details of the four new iPhone models – iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. More affordable versions of the iPhone 13 (the 13 mini and the 13) will have a new arrangement of diagonal lenses, unlike the current ones, which are one under the other.

As of last year, the “basic” iPhone 13 will come in two versions: the 6.1-inch “regular” model and the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini. With new systems for the camera, the device maintains the same design as its previous version, but comes in five new colors: pink, “midnight”, “starlight”, “product red” and “sierra blue”.

The Face ID notch is 20% smaller than the previous model, meaning it will take up less space on top of the phone. The new generation iPhone will also have a more powerful processor – the A15 Bionic, which Apple says is faster and more energy efficient than last year’s A14 Bionic chip. According to the brand, the CPU of the new devices will be “the fastest in the category”, as it is up to 50% more agile than those of the competition.

The 13th generation smartphone will also have even longer battery life, with up to an hour and a half longer than the iPhone 12, faster chips and updated camera systems – including Cinematic Mode. This tool allows the camera to focus on the ‘main subject’ of the click, according to what the photographer is looking at. The best thing is that if you look away, the device recognizes and shifts its focus. My God!

This function will be available on all models and on the Pro, the brand has made other upgrades, such as the Super Retina XDR system and screen up to 120 Hz and trio of cameras that have 92% more low light input. The processing system will be iOS 15, an update released this month with improvements to the home screen widgets, new features in the Maps and Messages apps, updated privacy controls, and improvements to the web browser, FaceTime, Wallet app, and the “Health” app , which takes care of the user’s health.

The 13 Pro and Pro Max versions will hit the market in graphite, gold, silver and “sierra blue” colors and will start at US$999 (about R$5235) and US$1099 (about R$5759), respectively. Both will have a 6.7-inch screen.

However, the most distinguishing feature between the iPhone’s entry-level models and its Pro models is that they have three rear cameras, including a zoom lens, a wide-angle lens, and an ultra-wide-angle camera, which can focus on objects at up to 2 inches away.

The Pro models have the same chip as the main iPhones, the A15 Bionic, which allows processing 50% faster than previous versions, are built in stainless steel and also have a ceramic shield, as well as being water resistant. The device will have 28% more brightness and support for 5G.

Apple Watch 7

The Apple Watch has reached its number 7 series! The new version of the brand’s watch was developed to provide greater support for athletes, with features such as automatic pause during an exercise, as soon as the person stops. The design was also rethought. The edges are smaller, as is the larger screen – 50% better than version 3 – and 40% thinner than those in the 6 line. The new models are so large that they support a QWERTY keyboard.

The layouts have been redesigned, making it easier to read and improving the overall user experience. Animations for the clock were also added. The new version is considerably stronger, resisting dust as well as water. The Apple Watch 7 still has 18 hours of battery life, but this part has been improved: the watch charges 33% faster than version 6, in addition to being able to go from 0 to 80% in just 45 minutes.

The brand also launched five new colors for the line. In addition, companies such as Nike and Hermes have partnered with custom wristbands for the products. Old version bracelets will continue to fit and can be used on new watches. The new Apple Watch starts at $399 – about $2,089.03.

The tech company also launched a new app, dubbed Fitness+. In it, users will have access to training in different sports and different activities, such as yoga, pilates, meditation, in addition to the cardio part. They are trained trainers and specialists who will be available to help anyone interested in exercising. The app will be able to connect to the Apple Watch.

iPad 9 and iPad Mini

One of Apple’s most anticipated and loved products, the brand’s tablet has been given a new version. The great star of the IpadOS revolves around the new A13 chip, which guarantees a performance increased by up to 20% over its predecessor, and is 6x faster than the best-selling Android tablet, according to Apple. The camera has also been improved and now has 12 megapixels, including the front.

In addition, the new iPad features Center Stage technology, which facilitates video calling, allowing everyone in front of the camera to see using the zoom in and zoom out features. The iPadOS screen was made with True Tone, which allows adjustment according to different environments. In addition, the device’s memory has also improved, being able to store 64GB, meaning many more photos, videos and documents. The lower memory version of the device starts at $329 – approximately R$1,722.53.

The news did not stop there! Also given a new design and increased performance was the compact iPad Mini. With the power of the iPad in its most portable form, the gadget has received its biggest update ever: it hits the market with an 8’3-inch liquid retina display and in four new colors – purple, pink, starlight and space gray .

The device will feature True Tone, the industry’s lowest reflectivity, and Touch ID on the top button. In terms of performance, this version will have a 40% increase in CPU speed compared to the previous generation and 80% faster on the GPU, in addition to a new design that contains a USB-C port, which will allow the user to connect to various USB-C devices, including ultrasound devices.

The cameras also received a super upgrade: both will now have 12 megapixels and the rear will have a larger aperture, in addition to the True Tone flash, which improves the clicks taken in low light environments. With Smart HDR, users will be able to record videos in 4K. The device also has Center Stage, a tool that is successful in the Pro versions and that uses artificial intelligence to analyze a live video from the front camera, applying a dynamic crop to keep people well framed.

The new iPad Mini also has a new speaker system and has apps for iPadOS 15, such as Translator – which can translate conversations into several languages ​​in real time. When it comes to connection, the iPad is even better, as the new version will feature 5G. With the new design, the iPad mini will also support the 2nd generation Apple Pencil and should cost US$499 – around R$2614.76.

Apple TV+

In addition, Apple unveiled a long list of products and also took the opportunity to announce the content that will arrive on the Apple TV+ and Apple Music video and music platforms in the coming months. The broadcast released long-awaited series that will debut or win new seasons on Apple TV+: “The Morning Show”, “Invasion”, “The Problem with Jon Stewart”, “Swagger”, “Finch” and “The Shrink Next Door”.