Apple launches iPhone 13 with more battery; know prices in Brazil | Cell phone

Apple announced this afternoon the new cell phones of the iPhone 13 line for prices ranging between R$ 6,599 and R$ 10,499 in Brazil. This time the battery lasts at least 1.5 hours longer than in the previous generation and the camera system is aligned in a differentiated way, which should draw the attention of consumers. Despite the many searches for the topic on the internet, the manufacturer did not confirm any reduction in the notch, the cut in the upper area.

Check prices in Brazil:

iPhone 13: BRL 7,599

iPhone 13 Mini: BRL 6,599

iPhone 13 Pro: BRL 9,499

iPhone 13 Pro Max: BRL 10,499

The new versions of Apple Watch, iPad and iPad Mini were also made official.

iPhone 13 (BRL 7,599) and iPhone 13 Mini (BRL 6,599)

The Colors of iPhone 13 — Photo: Reproduction/Apple

Apple returns to bet on the dual camera with the iPhone 13’s photographic system, with the right to a main lens and an ultra wide one. The cinematographic mode is present by making the transition of focus of the image very clearly. It is a very common technique in Hollywood productions that, according to the company, can now be used by anyone.

The new iPhone 13 brings a new processor called A15 Bionic, with six cores – two dedicated to high performance and four focused on energy efficiency. The neural engine has been improved to integrate Artificial Intelligence features. From what the manufacturer explained, its greatest use will be in applications capable of performing calculations in real time.

This processor helps to optimize the battery, which is physically larger in new devices. Apple released the following numbers on advances in this regard – however, without detailing the form of calculation:

iPhone 13 Mini: 1.5 hours more than iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 13: 2.5 hours more than iPhone 12, with promise of a day away from the power outlet

iPhone 13 Pro (BRL 9,499) and iPhone 13 Pro Max (BRL 10,499)

iPhone 13 Pro — Photo: Playback/Apple

Products aimed at professionals, Apple Pro phones now feature a 120 Hz screen and adaptive technology. The feature has become common on Android smartphones, especially those aimed at gamers. In practice, it is an indication of greater fluidity in the graphical elements of the iOS system and in games. Apple calls the technology, which is present in some iPad Pros, ProMotion.

Another new feature is macro photos, where details of objects are captured very closely.

Apple promises longer-lasting batteries:

iPhone 13 Pro: 1.5 hours more than iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max: 2.5 hours more than iPhone 12 Pro Max

The Pro Max edition for the first time reaches 1TB of storage.

The iPad 2021 was announced by Apple with a more powerful processor, the A13 Bionic. The promise is 20% more performance in all aspects – general computing, computer graphics and neural engine, as the company calls the Artificial Intelligence built into the device.

Slide summarizes iPad 2021 features — Photo: Playback/Apple

Now the model features an ultra wide camera with a 122º angle of view. The tablet hits the 2021 crop with Central Stage, a feature on Macs that adjusts framing in video applications. In other words, it’s like having a cameraman watching you so you look good in the picture.

“The reason the iPad is so popular is because of its versatility,” said Cook. The company took the opportunity to display images of consumers using the device in various environments, such as study rooms or at work.

According to the company, 1 million apps were created specifically for the tablet’s largest screen.

The “biggest change” ever made to the iPad Mini was announced this afternoon, now with a new look reminiscent of the apple company’s most sophisticated models. The fingerprint reading system leaves the bottom of the screen and goes to the side of the device, just like last year’s iPad.

New iPad Mini Announced in 2021 in Four Colors — Photo: Reproduction/Apple

iPad Mini 2021 — Photo: Reproduction/Apple

Apple promises 40% advances in computing power and 80% in graphics performance on the iPad Mini. The neural engine doubled in capacity. It is used, for example, in recognizing the elements of a photo or detecting texts in real time. The company did not explain the origin of the calculations.

The iPad Mini now has a USB-C port in place of Lightning, a guarantee of greater compatibility with many accessories and chargers that are already on the market. It also gained 5G internet support.

The ordering phase starts this Tuesday. Deliveries are scheduled for next week in the United States. For now there are no details about the launch of the new iPad Mini in Brazil.

Apple Watch 7 — Photo: Playback/Apple

The Apple Watch 7 got a screen with smaller edges. The surface is 20% larger than on Apple Watch 6, the brand’s previous release. It fits a full QWERTY keyboard, something that wouldn’t have been possible before. Apple promises 70% greater brightness in the new smartwatch.

The new watch’s robustness has also been improved with a knock-resistant screen and more durability. According to the company, a 45-minute charge guarantees 80% battery life.

Finishes in aluminum, stainless steel and titanium are foreseen. There will be many color options, in addition to special editions in partnership with Nike.

watchOS 8 will be able to detect when a sportsman – whether amateur or professional – starts a race. Cycling related functions will be automatically detected by the watch.

Apple TV+, the subscription streaming service, features original Apple programs. The company’s CEO, Tim Cook, celebrated dozens of nominations for an Emmy, a famous award related to show business.

“I can’t wait for the new programs to reach users,” said the executive. One of the new features will be the second season of The Morning Show.

Brazil was listed in the new group of countries that will have the Fitness+ service, in which classes of the most varied sports are offered. Apple explained that the content will have English audio with Portuguese subtitles.