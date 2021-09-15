Apple reduces the price of the iPhone 12 and 11 by up to R$1,500; iPhone XR is discontinued

During its event held on Tuesday afternoon (14), Apple not only presented new iPad models, a new Apple Watch with a sturdier body and four models of the iPhone 13 line, but also confirmed expected changes, discontinuing the extremely popular iPhone XR and reducing prices of models released in 2020 and 2021.

Introducing in 2018 with the iPhone XS and XS Max, the iPhone XR was the first “more affordable” model released by Apple alongside more powerful versions, aiming to conquer a market segment dominated by high-performance Android smartphones.

And so it has done successively since then, introducing models with lower prices and fewer cameras, while maintaining the latest generation processor, excellent performance and guaranteed years of upgrade.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Apple ceases to sell and manufacture iPhone XR

(Image: Reproduction/Apple)

In 2019, the iPhone XR was Apple’s best-selling cell phone and three years after its launch the device continues to attract great interest from those who want to enter the Apple ecosystem without paying exorbitant prices for the latest generation models, but still guaranteeing good years of updating, Face ID and great cameras.

A few weeks ago, still in August, Canaltech published a dedicated article to understand why the iPhone XR still sells so much, explaining why a 2019 device still manages to be so sought after. You can read all the details here.

With the arrival of the iPhone 13, Apple officially discontinues the iPhone XR and officially ceases to manufacture and sell it, but it will still be possible to find the device in retail stores while supplies last.

iPhone 12 and 11 have a drop of up to R$1,500

iPhone 11 to replace XR’s legacy as “the best iPhone for the most” (Image: Playback/Apple)

The announcement of Apple’s new smartphones also represents a drop in prices on previous models. With the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max coming off the shelves, Apple carries out a price adjustment of less R$1,500 for the iPhone 12 and less R$1,300 for the iPhone 12 mini.

The iPhone 11 is priced down by R$700 on both 64GB and 128GB storage models. The iPhone SE is the only model that has no cost reduction. Below is a list of all price changes imposed by Apple in its portfolio:

iPhone 11 (64GB) of BRL 5,699 for BRL 4,999

for BRL 4,999 iPhone 11 (128GB) of BRL 6,199 for BRL 5,499

iPhone 12 Mini (64GB) of BRL 6,999 for BRL 5,699

for BRL 5,699 iPhone 12 Mini (128GB) of BRL 7,499 for BRL 6,199

for BRL 6,199 iPhone 12 Mini (256GB) of BRL 8,499 for BRL 7,199

iPhone 12 (64GB) of BRL 7,999 for BRL 6,499

for BRL 6,499 iPhone 12 (128GB) of BRL 8,499 for BRL 6,999

for BRL 6,999 iPhone 12 (256GB) of BRL 9,499 for BRL 7,999

The new iPhone 13 will arrive in Brazil soon with prices starting at R$ 6,599. Rumors suggest that a new iPhone SE could be the next smartphone introduced by Apple during early 2022.

Source: Apple