Apple Watch Series 7: Watch Brings New Design and Bigger Screen – Link

Apple Watch 7 has 40% thinner edges compared to its predecessor

The new Apple Watch family was unveiled this Tuesday, 14, at an event broadcast online by Apple. Called Apple Watch Series 7, the smart watch has gained a visual change, making the distance between the screen and the edge of the screen device to be 1.7 millimeters, about 40% thinner compared to the previous generation.

The Apple Watch Series 7 promises 18 hours of battery life. According to Apple, it takes 45 minutes to complete 80% charging at the outlet and charging speed has increased by 33% over the previous generation.

Furthermore, the watch comes with larger screens, 41mm and 45mm. With this, the American manufacturer promises that there is room for up to 50% more text. The device even gained a digital keyboard for the first time — until then, texts were dictated by voice.

This is the third change in screen size in the history of the smartwatch, which is in its eighth version: the watch was originally released in sizes 38mm and 40mm and, since 2018, was sold in 42mm and 44mm.

The American manufacturer guarantees that the redesign will also not affect the size of the old watch straps, which will remain compatible with the new device.

Unlike previous years, the Apple Watch Series 7 doesn’t feature new health sensors, indicating that this year’s focus is on “appearances.” In recent launches, the watches have won a heartbeat reader, electrocardiogram, altimeter and oximeter, among others.

Also, no new chip was presented, which means that the smartwatch maintains the same processing and battery capacity as the previous model.

In addition to space grey, gold, silver, navy and red, the new Apple Watch features metallic green, resistant to water, scratches and, for the first time, dust.

With no release date set, the smartwatch will be available in the coming months starting at $400 in the United States. The 2017 Series 3 remains on sale for $200, while the 2019 SE will sell for $280. ​​No prices were revealed in Brazil.