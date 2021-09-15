Apple’s unusual warning about risk to iPhone from motorcycle vibrations – Technology

Problem is intense high amplitude vibrations generated by powerful engines (photo: Getty Images)

Apple has issued a warning to iPhone users warning that motorcycles with powerful engines could damage the camera’s camera system on Apple phones.

Engine vibrations can harm the image stabilizer (OIS in English, from “optical-image stabilization“) and the auto focus (“closed-loop autofocus“), the company said in a statement.

Several models would be susceptible to damage.

Thus, the recommendation is that the device is not attached to powerful motorcycles – the phone is often placed in a holder connected to the vehicle’s handlebars so that the driver can access navigation applications during their journey.

On motorcycles with less powerful engines, such as scooters, Apple advises users to use phone accessories that dampen vibrations.

The company explained that high-powered engines generate “intense, high-amplitude vibrations” that propagate through the vehicle’s frame and handlebars and can damage systems that are designed to improve image quality by counteracting motion, vibrations and the effects of gravity.

“Direct exposure to high amplitude vibrations within certain frequency ranges can deteriorate the performance of these systems and lead to a reduction in the image quality of photos and videos,” says the text.

On social media, several motorcycle owners said their iPhones were damaged after being attached to the bracket on the vehicle structure.

