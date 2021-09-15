Arboleda back and news in midfield and attack; see the likely line-up of São Paulo to face Fortaleza

Tricolor paulista drew 2-2 with Leão do Pici in Morumbi, and will necessarily need to win to advance to the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil.

On this Wednesday (15th) night, the São Paulo go to the capital of Ceará to face the strength, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time), for the return match of the quarterfinals of the Brazil’s Cup. At Morumbi, the two teams drew 2-2. Therefore, only one victory can make either team qualify in normal time.

After losing to Fluminense by 2-1 at the weekend, and getting closer to the relegation zone, the Copa do Brasil gained great importance for the Tricolor São Paulo. The team is already eliminated from the Libertadores and is looking for the second title in the season, after becoming the São Paulo champion in May of this year.

Still without Marquinhos, Orejuela and William, injured, coach Hernán Crespo will have the return of Arboleda and Igor Vinícius, who should be among the starters. Check out the likely lineup: James Volpi; Arboleda, Miranda and Léo; Igor Vinícius, Luan, Rodrigo Nestor, Gabriel Sara and Reinaldo; Rigoni and Pablo.

The 6 shirt is more likely to start on the left wing, but Welington may appear among the starters. Remembering that the reinforcements Gabriel and Calleri, hired by São Paulo in this transfer window, cannot play in the Copa do Brasil, as they were not enrolled in time for the competition.

Whoever passes the confrontation will face the winner of Atlético-MG x Fluminense in the semifinals of the competition. In the first game, Galo won 2-1 in Rio de Janeiro. On the other side of the bracket, the semifinal match will be defined with the winners of the clashes between Santos x Athletico and Flamengo x Grêmio.