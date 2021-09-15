Arroba do boi gordo continues to fall in the domestic market; see the news this wednesday

Boi: at sign continues to fall, says Safras & Mercado

Schedule:

Brazil: weekly exchange flow (Central Bank)

Brazil: IBC-Br de Julho (Central Bank)

US: weekly oil inventories (DoE)

Boi: at sign continues to fall, says Safras & Mercado

According to consulting firm Safras & Mercado, the wait for a position from China in relation to Brazilian exports to the country continues to penalize the prices of live cattle in the Brazilian physical market. Saudi Arabia’s decision to suspend imports from five meat-packing units in Minas Gerais also weighed in, even though the Saudis have a small share in the basket.

At B3, the futures contract curve had a slight drop, reacting to the physical market and the delay in the resumption of exports to China. The maturity adjustment for September went from BRL 295.00 to BRL 298.00, in October it went from BRL 301.95 to BRL 303.65 and in November it went from BRL 308.75 to BRL 312. 05 per at sign.

Corn: bag has a slight recoil in Campinas (SP)

The Cepea corn indicator, calculated based on prices in Campinas (SP), had a day of slightly lower prices. The price varied -0.12% compared to the previous day and went from R$93.71 to R$93.6 per bag. Therefore, in the year, the indicator had a high of 19.01%. In 12 months, prices reached 56.78% appreciation.

On the Brazilian stock exchange, B3, corn futures contracts appreciated across the entire curve for the second consecutive day. The maturity adjustment for September went from BRL 93.16 to BRL 93.96, from November it went from BRL 93.25 to BRL 94.48 and from March 2022 it went from BRL 94.69 to BRL 96.50 per bag.

Soybeans: volatility follows high as prices appreciate

The Cepea soybean indicator, calculated based on prices practiced at the port of Paranaguá (PR), continued to be highly volatile and alternated between highs and lows. The price varied 0.84% ​​compared to the previous day and went from R$ 171.98 to R$ 173.43 per bag. Thus, in the year, the indicator had an increase of 12.69%. In 12 months, prices reached 27.21% appreciation.

On the Chicago Stock Exchange, the prices of soybean futures contracts had the second consecutive day with a slight drop. November maturities fell 0.17% yoy and dropped from $12.846 to $12.824 a bushel. The market started to trade higher in the middle of the trading session, but again lost strength at the end of the day.

Coffee: prices go down again

According to Safras & Mercado, coffee prices in Brazil fell again. In the south of Minas Gerais, the good drink arabica with 15% pickup increased from R$1,060/1,065 to R$1,055/1,060, while in the cerrado of Minas Gerais, the hard drink with 15% pickup was R$1,065/1,070 to BRL 1,060/1,070 per bag.

On the New York Stock Exchange, Arabica coffee prices continued to move away from the level of US$ 1.90 per pound in another day of decline. The maturity for December, the most traded currently, retreated 0.72% in the daily comparison and went from US$ 1.868 to US$ 1.8545 per pound. The market should now focus on the climate in Brazilian producing regions.

Abroad: consumer inflation surprises positively in August in the US

August consumer inflation in the United States was 0.3% month-on-month, against a market forecast of 0.4%, and 5.3% year-on-year. Thus, it presented deceleration in relation to June, when the accumulated in 12 months was 5.4%. The numbers below expectations help take some pressure to reduce monetary stimulus.

The core price index, a calculation that excludes more volatile items, was also below expectations, changing 0.1% in the month and 4.0% in the year. US stock exchanges reacted positively shortly after the results were released, however, in the afternoon, they turned into negative territory and closed down, led by bank shares due to a possible plan to regulate the sector.

In Brazil: services grow 1.1% in July and reach their highest level in five years

According to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), the service sector grew 1.1% in July in the monthly comparison and reached the highest level in five years. In addition, the numbers were 3.9% above the pre-pandemic level, that is, February 2020. In the accumulated result for 2021, the sector has a high of 10.7% and in 12 months, of 2.9%.

The negative pressure from abroad weighed negatively and the Ibovespa fell, even though it managed to remain above 116 thousand points. The main stock index on the Brazilian stock exchange dropped 0.19% in the daily comparison and was quoted at 116,180 points. Meanwhile, the commercial dollar rose 0.65% and went from R$5.224 to R$5.257.