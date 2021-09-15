Athletico beats Santos again and advances to the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil – 14/09/2021

Santos is eliminated from the Copa do Brasil. Athletico-PR came out victorious tonight (14), at Vila Belmiro, by 1-0, repeating the score of the first leg at Arena da Baixada. Defender Zé Ivaldo swung the net for the visiting team, to secure a place in the semifinals of the knockout tournament.

Peixe had an above-average performance, it was hard work for the Hurricane’s defense, but the ball just didn’t enter. As someone who doesn’t, Athletico took advantage of the weaknesses and scored in the final stage of the second half in an indefensible goal for João Paulo, who had made a good defense seconds before.

Afterwards, Marcos Leonardo, prompted by Carille to change the game, left his, but the goal was disallowed for offside. Athletico-PR still had Christian sent off, but Peixe couldn’t take advantage of one more man.

With the victory, Hurricane will face Flamengo or Grêmio in the semis of the Copa do Brasil — everything points to a red-black confrontation, after the team from Rio de Janeiro won 4-0 in Porto Alegre.

Hurricane closed

Santos had a hard time disarming the Hurricane defense at the start of the first half. Interim Paulo Autuori opted to call on three defenders and seek the counterattack. Defensive performance was solid, but in attack there was practically no effectiveness. They had only one shot on goal in 48 minutes.

It only gives saints

It didn’t take long for Santos to pick up and impose their game rhythm. Marinho, back in the starting lineup, was the main highlight of Carille’s team. He entered online, participative and got some absences for Santos, as he was hunted a lot in Vila Belmiro. Alvinegro Praiano’s main chance came from the feet of shirt 11, who in an individual play sent him over the goal.

wrong decisions

One of the main problems that Santos faced in the match was the wrong decisions in attack. Of the five shots on goal, only Marinho’s had good definition. A mistaken decision-making move involved Pirani, in league with Sánchez. The young midfielder opted to submit while the Uruguayan pivoted. The veteran scolded him and shouted: “Play with me, Pirani!”

same pace

Santos did not let the pace decrease in the second stage. Before the clock turned 10 minutes, Carille’s team had already scared goalkeeper Santos with a great move by Raniel and a lost goal by Pirani. Santos’s game volume impressed, but the ball simply did not enter.

hurricane makes wax

Athletico didn’t struggle to defend themselves, but neither did they bother as they could. Thus, the team led by Paulo Autori opted for the wax, which left the Santos directors who watched the game from the stands maddened. At any opportunity, the visitors took advantage of a few minutes, whether in a goal kick or a substitution. João Paulo, for example, fought with Kayzer for taking too long to leave the field.

Santos lives drama

Full-back Abner almost didn’t score for Hurricane. João Paulo performed a miracle and took the ball away. The goalkeeper did his part, but it wasn’t enough. Zé Ivaldo, in the sequence, scores a great goal. John didn’t have a chance this time.

Minutes later, Carille returns to the team. He drew Raniel for Marcos Leonardo’s entrance. Menino da Vila swung the net and went for the celebration, but had his goal disallowed for offside.

With the partial victory of Hurricane, Santos would need a difference of two goals to take the decision to penalties.

Expulsion

Much to Santos’ relief, Hurricane was hampered by Christian’s expulsion. He had already received the first card and was punished for the second time. However, the home team failed to take advantage. Marinho, on the right, was already looking very tired. The left side, on the other hand, persisted until the end, but was unable to reverse.

SANTOS 0 X 1 ATHLETICO-PR

Local: Vila Belmiro, in Santos (SP)

Time/Date: Tuesday (09/14/2021), at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time)

Referee: Leandro Pedro Vuaden (RS)

Assistants: Jorge Eduardo Bernardi and Jose Eduardo Calza (both from RS)

VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins (RS).

Yellow cards: Christian, Erick and Abner (ATH)

Red cards: Christian

GOALS: Ze Ivaldo (0-1)

SAINTS: João Paulo, Pará (Marcos Guilherme), Balieiro, Wagner Leonardo and Felipe Jonatan; Jean Mota (Ivonei), Carlos Sánchez (Tardelli) and Gabriel Pirani; Marinho, Lucas Braga (Ângelo) and Raniel (Marcos Leonardo). Technician: Fabio Carille.

ATHLETICO-PR: Saints; Marcinho, Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno, José Ivaldo and Abner; Erick and Richard (Christian); Nikão, Renato Kayzer (Pedro Rocha) and David Terans (Lucas Fasson). Technician: Paulo Autuori