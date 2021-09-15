Atlético-MG vs Fluminense: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazil’s Cup

+ See the Brazil Cup table

O Atlético won the first leg, 2-1, at Nilton Santos, in Rio de Janeiro. With that, they play for a draw or a win on any scoreboard, this Wednesday, to qualify. As in the Copa do Brasil there is no criterion for goals away from home, if Fluminense defeats their rival by a goal difference, the spot will be decided on penalties, by more than one, they advance straight.

Those who pass the stage receive R$7.3 million in prize money and faces the winner of the confrontation between Fortaleza and São Paulo, who also face each other this Wednesday, in Ceará.

The game this Wednesday will not have the presence of fans at Mineirão. Galo even has an injunction from the STJD that would allow it to sell tickets, but chose to comply with the agreement between clubs and CBF, so that it has fans in knockout games only if the two teams can exercise the right. In addition, the club is still waiting for the publication of the ordinance of the city of Belo Horizonte regulating the permission.





Atlético-MG – Coach: Cuca

Atlético arrives to try to maintain a season that, so far, has been perfect. Mineiro champion, Cuca’s team leads the Brasileirão with a seven-point advantage, is in the semifinals of the Libertadores and, if they don’t lose to Fluminense, will advance to the same stage of the Copa do Brasil.

The coach has two certain absences for the match soon. Defender Nathan Silva, who already played in the Copa do Brasil for Atlético-GO and cannot take the field, and Savarino, with an injury to the adductor in the thigh. The steering wheel Tchê Tchê has recovered from a sprained knee and is available. For the defense, the coach must again opt for Igor Rabello, starter in the first leg. He must be the only change in relation to the team that beat Fortaleza last Sunday.

Probable Athletic: Everson; Mariano, Igor Rabello (Rever), Alonso and Arana; Allan, Jair, Zaracho and Nacho; Vargas and Hulk.



Who is out: Tchê Tchê (knee), Savarino (thigh) and Nathan Silva (played the current edition of the Copa do Brasil for Atlético-GO)

Fluminense – Technician: Marcao

Fluminense arrives with the motivation recovered with the reaction in Brasileirão. After the arrival of coach Marcão to replace Roger Machado, Tricolor has been undefeated in the competition for five games and only lost in the Copa do Brasil, in the first game to Atlético-MG.

For this Wednesday’s game, the coach has a series of embezzlements. In addition to no longer having Nenê, who terminated amicably with Tricolor and hit Vasco, will not be able to count on eight other players, with emphasis on Martinelli, Gabriel Teixeira and Egidio, holders for most of the season.

Marcao has two more concerns. André and Nonato felt muscle pain and are in doubt for the match.

Probable Fluminense: Marcos Felipe, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Luccas Claro and Danilo Barcelos; André (Wellignton), Nonato (Arias) and Yago; Luiz Henrique, Caio Paulista and Fred



Who is out: Cazares (cannot play in the Copa do Brasil because he has played for Corinthians), Egidio (pain in his right thigh), Gabriel Teixeira (injury in his left thigh), Ganso (surgery on his right arm), Hudson (surgery on his right knee), Lucca (left thigh injury), Manoel (muscle problem) and Martinelli (left thigh pain).

