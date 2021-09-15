Atlético-MG x Fluminense: Probable squads, embezzlement, arbitration and more

Fluminense is looking for a spot in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil on Wednesday night. At 7pm, he faces Atlético-MG, in Mineirão. The tricolor mission is not the easiest, since it lost the way, at Engenhão, by 2-1. Now, it has to win by two or more goals difference to advance directly to the semifinal. If you make one, it takes the decision to penalties. Whoever passes the duel takes the winner of the confrontation between São Paulo and Fortaleza.

To complicate the task a little more, coach Marcão has embezzlement. Still without Martinelli, Gabriel Teixeira and Egídio, in addition to Nonato and André having turned doubts for having felt muscle pain. On the other hand, Jhon Arias, after being out of the last two games of the Brazilian Championship for having been released to go to Colombia to attend the funeral of his grandmother, is available again. Cazares, it is worth remembering, cannot play in the Copa do Brasil because he had already entered the field in the competition for Corinthians before arriving at Tricolor.

In Galo, coach Cuca will not have defender Nathan Silva, unavailable for having played for Atlético-GO, and midfielder Savarino, with a thigh injury.

Check out all the match information:

ATHLETIC-MG X FLUMINENSE

Local: Mineirão, Belo Horizonte (MG)

Date/time: 09/15/2021, at 7:00 pm (GMT)

Arbitration: Raphael Claus (Fifa-SP), assisted by Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (Fifa-SP) and Alex Ang Ribeiro (SP).

Streaming: SportTV and Premiere

* O NETFLU does audio-interactive broadcast on YouTube

** You can also follow our broadcast through Facebook and Twitch

ATHLETIC-MG: Everson, Mariano, Igor Rabello (Rever), Alonso and Arana; Allan, Jair, Zaracho and Nacho; Vargas and Hulk. Technician: Cuca.

Suspended: allan

Embezzlement: Tchê Tchê and Savarino, injured; Nathan Silva, unavailable for having played for Atlético-GO

FLUMINSE: Marcos Felipe, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Luccas Claro and Danilo Barcelos; André (Wellignton), Nonato (Jhon Arias) and Yago; Luiz Henrique, Caio Paulista and Fred. Technician: Bookmark.

Hanging: Fred and Yago

Embezzlement: Cazares, unavailable for having played for Corinthians; Egidio, Gabriel Teixeira, Ganso, Hudson, Lucca, Manoel and Martinelli, injured