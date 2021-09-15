Azul announces its intention to serve 19 cities in the state of Pará on regional flights





Azul announces on Tuesday (14) the intention to serve up to 19 destinations in the state of Pará. In a ceremony at the headquarters of the government of Pará, company representatives, meeting with Governor Helder Barbalho, discussed the return of flights to Itaituba, Porto Trumpets, Breves, Monte Dourado, Almeirim, Juruti, Monte Alegre, Óbidos and Oriximiná, as of November, presented the company’s regional expansion plan in the state.

The cities of Salinópolis, Tucuruí, Paragominas, Alenquer and Porto de Moz are included in Azul’s operation planning, but will only be evaluated by the company after the completion of infrastructure works and the execution of standards required by Anac.

All flights will be carried out with Azul Conecta aircraft, an Azul sub-regional company, which can carry up to nine Customers. Azul and Conecta’s expansion plan also foresees an increase in the supply of seats on flights to Itaituba and Porto Trombetas as of April of next year, with the change of operation to the ATR 72-600 model aircraft, with 70 seats. .





Adding up the cities that will have flights resumed, the innovations provided for in the state’s network and the destinations already operated in Pará – Belém, Carajás, Marabá, Altamira and Santarém -, Azul and Conecta can reach 19 locations served in the state. In addition, in the capital Belém, the company has already exceeded the supply of seats compared to periods before the pandemic and, in July this year, Azul represented around 56% of the offer of flights at Val De Cans Airport.

“With the implementation of this plan, Azul will be the largest flight operator in Pará, contributing significantly to the integration of a state of superlative dimensions and no lesser challenges of regional integration and transport. The reactivation of flights and the opening of new operating cities will boost the Pará economy and are good news for the state’s development. We are excited about this expansion possibility for Azul and Azul Conecta in Pará and we will wait for the adjustments in the airport infrastructure so that we can fly even more in Pará lands, transporting Clients for leisure or for business”, highlights Marcelo Bento Ribeiro, director of Azul’s institutional relations.

“We have the goal of expanding the offer of flights within Pará, so we have this partnership, taking the airway operation that will allow the integration of the State. With this offer, we will be facilitating integration with Brazil, economically strengthening these municipalities and stimulating tourism activity, creating opportunities. It is important to remember that this is part of the State’s development plan for Azul, but we are dialoguing with all airlines to encourage them to see Pará as an opportune destination,” said Governor Helder Barbalho.

