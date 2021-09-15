Banks will have a 10.97% readjustment this year | finance

You unions From bank reported that the category closed I wake up for one readjustment of 10.97% this year, which will focus on salary , food voucher and meal ticket , on the fixed and additional installments and ceiling of the PLR and other funds. The readjustment corresponds to the replacement of inflation (INPC between September 1, 2020 and August 31, 2021) plus a real increase of 0.5%.

According to the unions, with this the banking category will be one of the few in Brazil to achieve a readjustment above inflation this year. According to data from Ministry of Labour compiled by diet, until July 2021, only 17.5% of the negotiations were above the INPC, 32.2% equal to the INPC and 50.3% below the INPC.

“This demonstrates that we were very accurate in closing a two-year deal in our campaign last year. In this way, we achieved advances in the economic clauses and also the maintenance of all our rights, at a time extremely unfavorable to workers, with economic crisis, unemployment and attacks on rights”, emphasizes the president of the São Paulo Bank Workers Union, Osasco and Region, Ivon Silva. She is one of the coordinators of the National Bank Workers Command, which represents the category at the negotiation table with the fenaban (National Federation of Banks).

Fenaban is a parallel structure to the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban). It is the union arm of the financial system, which represents associates in all labor matters. On its website, Fenaban states that the collective agreements of bank workers for the period 2020-2022 were an unparalleled process in the country’s history.

“Amidst the serious health crisis, a historic collective bargaining was approved in virtual assemblies with approximately 150,000 union and non-union workers held in all regions. In the end, the success of the negotiation brought benefits both to bank employees and to the whole of the Brazilian population, which depends on the operation of bank branches and posts.”

In a statement, Febraban highlighted that the agreement is the result of a process of wide negotiation, nationwide, impacting 175 financial institutions and 235 union entities. “This agreement mobilizes large resources in the economy. In the last four months of 2021, the positive impact on the Brazilian economy, and particularly on almost all municipalities, in all regions, where the 513 thousand bank employees work, will be in the order of R$ 6, 8 billion. The increase percentage will add R$ 2.4 billion to the wage bill of these workers, which will add to the R$ 4 billion in Profit Sharing (PLR) and R$ 400 million in meal vouchers.”

The 10.97% readjustment will also affect the Participation in profits and results (PLR). It is paid in two stages: the first takes place until September 30th and the second in 2022, with the closing of this year’s banks’ balance sheets and the consolidation of their profits. Banks have until March 1, 2022 to credit the final installment of PLR 2021.

In the balance sheets for the second quarter, the banks had already warned that high inflation should lead to larger readjustments for the category, which would weigh on spending this year and next. The investor relations officer of the Bank of Brazil, Daniel Maria, said that the topic represented a very big challenge. the president of Bradesco, Octavio de Lazari Jr, also commented that the readjustment would have an impact on expenses.