Barcelona vs Bayern Munich

2 time GAME END! Bayern Munich beat Barcelona in Spain in their Champions League group stage debut. In the next round, the Catalo team visits Benfica and the Bavarians receive Dynamo Kiev.

2 time Kimmich ventures from the middle and plays away from goal.

2 time MORE 2! We will play until 47 minutes in this second half.

2 time Without objectivity, the commanding team exchanges passes.

2 time Matches in the 1st round of the Champions League group stage in progress: Chelsea 1×0 Zenit, Malmo 0x3 Juventus, Dnamo Kiev 0x0 Benfica, Lille 0x0 Wolfsburg and Villarreal 2×2 Atalanta.

2 time Lewandowski receives on the right and hits over the mark.

2 time Silence in the stands of Camp Nou. Bara’s situation is very complicated.

2 time GOOOOOOLLL FROM THE BAYERN OF MUNICH!!! LEWANDOWSKI!!! Coman rolls to the right and Gnabry finishes off the crossbar. On the rebound, Polish striker leaves Piqu on the ground with a dribble and left-handed kick into the back of the net!

2 time Gnabry opens on the right inside the area and Sabitzer kicks the net from the outside!

2 time …and Sule leaves the field for Stanisic’s entrance.

2 time … San gives place to Coman.

2 time Last substitutions at Bayern: Muller leaves and Sabitzer enters.

2 time Gavi comes hard with a foul on Muller and takes the yellow card.

2 time Crossing from the right, Goretzka tries to head straight for Lewandowski, but Ter Stegen grabs.

2 time Bald fires freely from the left, crosses low and then backs away.

2 time Upamecano commits a hard foul on Depay in midfield and is cautioned with a yellow card.

2 time Gnabry goes down the right, crosses low and no one from Bayern follows.

2 time Bald pulls on the counterattack, serves at the entrance of the area and Philippe Coutinho submits over Lucas Hernndez.

2 time Right crossing into the area for Depay, Upamecano arrives first and retreats to Neuer.

2 time Ball possession: Barcelona 50% x 50% Bayern.

2 time Gnabry at the entrance to the area, Muller arrives late and fails to dominate.

2 time Last exchange at Barcelona: Jordi Alba leaves the pitch for Bald’s entry.

2 time Goretzka tackles midfield, advances and finishes. Have Stegen catch.

2 time Gavi fired from the left and flag points offside.

2 time Jordi Alba launched from the left, crosses closed and Neuer fits.

2 time Change at Bayern: Musiala leaves and Gnabry enters.

2 time Philippe Coutinho receives it on the left, takes it to the middle and kicks it hard!

2 time First exchange at Bayern: Pavard’s vacancy for Lucas Hernndez.

2 time … and Luuk De Jong leaves the lawn for Philippe Coutinho’s entrance.

2 time Two changes at Barcelona: Eric Garca leaves and Mingueza enters.

2 time Coman and Lucas Hernndez are also called to the field by the visiting team.

2 time Release for Gavi who arrives late and misses Goretzka. Alemo complains.

2 time Philippe Coutinho called to enter.

2 time San tries to move from the left and loses to Gavi.

2 time Despite the advantage, Bayern remains on top for more. Bara hangs on as best he can so as not to suffer further defeat.

2 time … and Sergi Roberto gives place to Demir.

2 time Two changes at Barcelona: Busquets leaves and Gavi enters.

2 time Gavi and Demir are called to join the Spanish team.

2 time It was Lewandowski’s 6th goal this season.

2 time GOOOOOOLLL FROM THE BAYERN OF MUNICH!!! LEWANDOWSKI!!! Musiala receives in the middle and kicks hard on the crossbar. On the rebound, shirt 9 pushes into the nets and expands!

2 time Recovered from an injury to his left knee, Philippe Coutinho opposes Bara’s bench. Brazilian midfielder has not played since December 29, 2020.

2 time San kicks in with his heel and Muller can’t dominate.

2 time UUUUHHH!!! San tabled with Lewandowski in the middle, invaded the area and kicked hard. Having Stegen defends with his ps!

2 time Public disclosed: 39,737 fans. Remembering that only 40% of the stadium’s occupancy is allowed.

2 time Pedri ventures from outside the area and throws it out.

2 time Pavard runs to the right and plays low to anyone in the area. Goal shot for Ter Stegen.

2 time Pedri, fired from the left, loses to Upamecano and lacks an attack.

2 time Teams are with the same formations as in the initial stage.

2 time ROLLING BALL! The second half starts at Camp Nou.

1 time END OF FIRST TIME! Bayern Munich is beating Barcelona in Spain.

1 time Davies fired from the left, touches the middle of the area and Piqu moves away before Lewandowski arrives.

1 time Frenkie de Jong opens on the left, Jordi Alba crosses and Upamecano dodges. Ball is easy for Neuer.

1 time Depay fires from the right, faces the mark and loses to Davies.

1 time Round 1 matches of the Champions League group stage closed: Young Boys 2v1 Man United and Sevilla 1v1 RB Salzburg.

1 time Barcelona fans are quieter this time. The team’s situation is complicated after the departure of the greatest player in the club’s history, Lionel Messi.

1 time Jordi Alba goes down the left alone and gets up in the area. Frenkie de Jong doesn’t catch up and Davies leaves playing with ease.

1 time Depay looks for a left advance, but loses to Upamecano.

1 time San enters the area from the left, collides with Ronald Arajo and goes down asking for a penalty. referee lets the game go on.

1 time Muller’s first Champions League goal, second this season.

1 time GOOOOOOLLL FROM THE BAYERN OF MUNICH!!! THOMAS MULLER!!! Shirt 25 dominates in the intermediate and takes risks. Ball dodges Eric Garca, tricks Ter Stegen and dies in the back of the net!

1 time Visiting team gets the round in attack.

1 time Muller rolls in the area, San dodges and Lewandowski can’t dominate. Auxiliary catches the Polish attacker’s irregular position.

1 time Ball possession: Barcelona 49% x 51% Bayern.

1 time Goretzka crosses too hard for Musiala inside the area. Goal shot for Ter Stegen.

1 time Depay takes a free kick from the right and Ronald Arajo heads hard outside!

1 time DELAYED!!! Goretzka takes advantage of Busquets’ failure, pulls on the counterattack and rolls to the right. Musiala invades the area, gets tangled up with the marking and can’t finish!

1 time Now Bara exchanges passes and cools down the duel.

1 time Goretzka fouls Busquets in the middle of the lawn and complains to the referee.

1 time Sergi Roberto is unable to take advantage of the launch from the right.

1 time Goretzka misses a long pass on the attacking field.

1 time The German team dominates the match and goes up in search of the goal.

1 time Left throw on the second post, Lewandowski hits the first and Ter Stegen fits.

1 time In the last clash between the teams, in August of last year, Bayern overcame Barcelona 8-2 at the Luz stadium, in Lisbon, in the quarterfinals of the Champions League season 2019-2020.

1 time Crossing from the right into the area, Ronald Arajo partially takes off and San kicks hard. Have Stegen palmed!

1 time San taps left into the area for Muller. Piqu arrives first and starts playing.

1 time Davies goes up the mark from the left, touches the ball with his arm and makes an attack foul.

1 time Pavard plays from the right into the area in Ter Stegen’s hands.

1 time Jordi Alba crosses from the left into the area and Sergi Roberto finishes with a left-handed shot away from the goal.

1 time Goretzka takes advantage of the leftovers at the entrance to the area, kicks with a chew and Ter Stegen fits.

1 time Musiala tries individual play from the right and unarmed.

1 time Depay serves on the left and Luuk De Jong is spotted offside.

1 time Lewandowski receives inside the area, lets the ball escape and lacks an attack on Ronald Arajo.

1 time Camp Nou welcomes the audience in the stands! The stadium is authorized to receive 40% of its capacity.

1 time San hits the foul and hits the barrier.

1 time Lewandowski fires in the middle and is fouled near Eric Garca’s area. Chance for the Bavarians!

1 time Depay faces the marking from the left, stands in the area, and Pavard cuts from the top.

1 time Depay takes a free kick in the area and Goretzka takes his head off.

1 time Kimmich commits a hard foul on Frenkie de Jong from the right and is cautioned with the yellow card.

1 time Lewandowski dominates badly on the left and is without the round.

1 time Sule misses a left and gives sideways near midfield.

1 time German team works the ball and looks for space.

1 time Depay rolls ahead on the right, Sergi Roberto splits with Davies and concedes a goal kick.

1 time EAT THE! Ball rolling for Barcelona and Bayern Munich!

1 time Almost everything ready for the start of the match.

1 time Players from both teams enter the Camp Nou lawn.

1 time Stuart Attwell is responsible for the VAR and will be assisted by Paul Tierney.

1 time Arbitration comes from England. Michael Oliver whistles, Stuart Burt and Simon Bennett are the assistants.

1 time Ulreich, Stanisic, Roca, Cuisance, Sarr, Lucas Hernndez, Richards, Nianzou, Sabitzer, Coman, Gnabry and Poplar-Moting are the backups.

1 time Bayern is lined up with Neuer; Pavard, Upamecano, Sule and Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka and Muller; San, Musiala and Lewandowski.

1 time Still in the medical department, midfield Tolisso is out.

1 time On the bench are Pea, Neto, Mingueza, Umtiti, Dest, Gonzlez, Gavi, Puig, Bald, Philippe Coutinho and Demir.

1 time Barcelona takes to the field with Ter Stegen; Ronald Arajo, Eric Garca and Piqu; Sergi Roberto, Frenkie de Jong, Busquets, Pedri and Jordi Alba; Depay and Luuk De Jong.

1 time Strikers Dembl, Fati, Aguero and Braithwaite are injured and only embezzled.

1 time The two teams are in group E alongside Benfica and Danamo Kiev.

1 time Good weather in Catalonia. The thermometers read 24C at this time.

1 time The game will be held at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona.