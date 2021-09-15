Barcelona vs Bayern Munich

    GAME END! Bayern Munich beat Barcelona in Spain in their Champions League group stage debut. In the next round, the Catalo team visits Benfica and the Bavarians receive Dynamo Kiev.

  • 46
    2 time

    Kimmich ventures from the middle and plays away from goal.

  • 45
    2 time

    MORE 2! We will play until 47 minutes in this second half.

  • 44
    2 time

    Without objectivity, the commanding team exchanges passes.

  • 43
    2 time

    Matches in the 1st round of the Champions League group stage in progress: Chelsea 1×0 Zenit, Malmo 0x3 Juventus, Dnamo Kiev 0x0 Benfica, Lille 0x0 Wolfsburg and Villarreal 2×2 Atalanta.

  • 42
    2 time

    Lewandowski receives on the right and hits over the mark.

  • 41
    2 time

    Silence in the stands of Camp Nou. Bara’s situation is very complicated.

  • 40
    2 time

    GOOOOOOLLL FROM THE BAYERN OF MUNICH!!! LEWANDOWSKI!!! Coman rolls to the right and Gnabry finishes off the crossbar. On the rebound, Polish striker leaves Piqu on the ground with a dribble and left-handed kick into the back of the net!

  • 39
    2 time

    Gnabry opens on the right inside the area and Sabitzer kicks the net from the outside!

  • 38
    2 time

    …and Sule leaves the field for Stanisic’s entrance.

  • 38
    2 time

    … San gives place to Coman.

  • 38
    2 time

    Last substitutions at Bayern: Muller leaves and Sabitzer enters.

  • 37
    2 time

    Gavi comes hard with a foul on Muller and takes the yellow card.

  • 36
    2 time

    Crossing from the right, Goretzka tries to head straight for Lewandowski, but Ter Stegen grabs.

  • 35
    2 time

    Bald fires freely from the left, crosses low and then backs away.

  • 34
    2 time

    Upamecano commits a hard foul on Depay in midfield and is cautioned with a yellow card.

  • 33
    2 time

    Gnabry goes down the right, crosses low and no one from Bayern follows.

  • 32
    2 time

    Bald pulls on the counterattack, serves at the entrance of the area and Philippe Coutinho submits over Lucas Hernndez.

  • 31
    2 time

    Right crossing into the area for Depay, Upamecano arrives first and retreats to Neuer.

  • 30
    2 time

    Ball possession: Barcelona 50% x 50% Bayern.

  • 29
    2 time

    Gnabry at the entrance to the area, Muller arrives late and fails to dominate.

  • 28
    2 time

    Last exchange at Barcelona: Jordi Alba leaves the pitch for Bald’s entry.

  • 27
    2 time

    Goretzka tackles midfield, advances and finishes. Have Stegen catch.

  • 26
    2 time

    Gavi fired from the left and flag points offside.

  • 25
    2 time

    Jordi Alba launched from the left, crosses closed and Neuer fits.

  • 24
    2 time

    Change at Bayern: Musiala leaves and Gnabry enters.

  • 23
    2 time

    Philippe Coutinho receives it on the left, takes it to the middle and kicks it hard!

  • 21
    2 time

    First exchange at Bayern: Pavard’s vacancy for Lucas Hernndez.

  • 20
    2 time

    … and Luuk De Jong leaves the lawn for Philippe Coutinho’s entrance.

  • 20
    2 time

    Two changes at Barcelona: Eric Garca leaves and Mingueza enters.

  • 19
    2 time

    Coman and Lucas Hernndez are also called to the field by the visiting team.

  • 18
    2 time

    Release for Gavi who arrives late and misses Goretzka. Alemo complains.

  • 17
    2 time

    Philippe Coutinho called to enter.

  • 16
    2 time

    San tries to move from the left and loses to Gavi.

  • 15
    2 time

    Despite the advantage, Bayern remains on top for more. Bara hangs on as best he can so as not to suffer further defeat.

  • 14
    2 time

    … and Sergi Roberto gives place to Demir.

  • 14
    2 time

    Two changes at Barcelona: Busquets leaves and Gavi enters.

  • 13
    2 time

    Gavi and Demir are called to join the Spanish team.

  • 12
    2 time

    It was Lewandowski’s 6th goal this season.

  • 11
    2 time

    GOOOOOOLLL FROM THE BAYERN OF MUNICH!!! LEWANDOWSKI!!! Musiala receives in the middle and kicks hard on the crossbar. On the rebound, shirt 9 pushes into the nets and expands!

  • 10
    2 time

    Recovered from an injury to his left knee, Philippe Coutinho opposes Bara’s bench. Brazilian midfielder has not played since December 29, 2020.

  • 8
    2 time

    San kicks in with his heel and Muller can’t dominate.

  • 7
    2 time

    UUUUHHH!!! San tabled with Lewandowski in the middle, invaded the area and kicked hard. Having Stegen defends with his ps!

  • 5
    2 time

    Public disclosed: 39,737 fans. Remembering that only 40% of the stadium’s occupancy is allowed.

  • 4
    2 time

    Pedri ventures from outside the area and throws it out.

  • 3
    2 time

    Pavard runs to the right and plays low to anyone in the area. Goal shot for Ter Stegen.

  • two
    2 time

    Pedri, fired from the left, loses to Upamecano and lacks an attack.

  • 1
    2 time

    Teams are with the same formations as in the initial stage.

  • 0
    2 time

    ROLLING BALL! The second half starts at Camp Nou.

  • 45
    1 time

    END OF FIRST TIME! Bayern Munich is beating Barcelona in Spain.

  • 43
    1 time

    Davies fired from the left, touches the middle of the area and Piqu moves away before Lewandowski arrives.

  • 42
    1 time

    Frenkie de Jong opens on the left, Jordi Alba crosses and Upamecano dodges. Ball is easy for Neuer.

  • 41
    1 time

    Depay fires from the right, faces the mark and loses to Davies.

  • 40
    1 time

    Round 1 matches of the Champions League group stage closed: Young Boys 2v1 Man United and Sevilla 1v1 RB Salzburg.

  • 39
    1 time

    Barcelona fans are quieter this time. The team’s situation is complicated after the departure of the greatest player in the club’s history, Lionel Messi.

  • 38
    1 time

    Jordi Alba goes down the left alone and gets up in the area. Frenkie de Jong doesn’t catch up and Davies leaves playing with ease.

  • 37
    1 time

    Depay looks for a left advance, but loses to Upamecano.

  • 36
    1 time

    San enters the area from the left, collides with Ronald Arajo and goes down asking for a penalty. referee lets the game go on.

  • 35
    1 time

    Muller’s first Champions League goal, second this season.

  • 34
    1 time

    GOOOOOOLLL FROM THE BAYERN OF MUNICH!!! THOMAS MULLER!!! Shirt 25 dominates in the intermediate and takes risks. Ball dodges Eric Garca, tricks Ter Stegen and dies in the back of the net!

  • 33
    1 time

    Visiting team gets the round in attack.

  • 31
    1 time

    Muller rolls in the area, San dodges and Lewandowski can’t dominate. Auxiliary catches the Polish attacker’s irregular position.

  • 30
    1 time

    Ball possession: Barcelona 49% x 51% Bayern.

  • 29
    1 time

    Goretzka crosses too hard for Musiala inside the area. Goal shot for Ter Stegen.

  • 28
    1 time

    Depay takes a free kick from the right and Ronald Arajo heads hard outside!

  • 27
    1 time

    DELAYED!!! Goretzka takes advantage of Busquets’ failure, pulls on the counterattack and rolls to the right. Musiala invades the area, gets tangled up with the marking and can’t finish!

  • 26
    1 time

    Now Bara exchanges passes and cools down the duel.

  • 25
    1 time

    Goretzka fouls Busquets in the middle of the lawn and complains to the referee.

  • 24
    1 time

    Sergi Roberto is unable to take advantage of the launch from the right.

  • 23
    1 time

    Goretzka misses a long pass on the attacking field.

  • 22
    1 time

    The German team dominates the match and goes up in search of the goal.

  • 21
    1 time

    Left throw on the second post, Lewandowski hits the first and Ter Stegen fits.

  • 20
    1 time

    In the last clash between the teams, in August of last year, Bayern overcame Barcelona 8-2 at the Luz stadium, in Lisbon, in the quarterfinals of the Champions League season 2019-2020.

  • 19
    1 time

    Crossing from the right into the area, Ronald Arajo partially takes off and San kicks hard. Have Stegen palmed!

  • 18
    1 time

    San taps left into the area for Muller. Piqu arrives first and starts playing.

  • 17
    1 time

    Davies goes up the mark from the left, touches the ball with his arm and makes an attack foul.

  • 16
    1 time

    Pavard plays from the right into the area in Ter Stegen’s hands.

  • 15
    1 time

    Jordi Alba crosses from the left into the area and Sergi Roberto finishes with a left-handed shot away from the goal.

  • 14
    1 time

    Goretzka takes advantage of the leftovers at the entrance to the area, kicks with a chew and Ter Stegen fits.

  • 13
    1 time

    Musiala tries individual play from the right and unarmed.

  • 12
    1 time

    Depay serves on the left and Luuk De Jong is spotted offside.

  • 11
    1 time

    Lewandowski receives inside the area, lets the ball escape and lacks an attack on Ronald Arajo.

  • 10
    1 time

    Camp Nou welcomes the audience in the stands! The stadium is authorized to receive 40% of its capacity.

  • 9
    1 time

    San hits the foul and hits the barrier.

  • 8
    1 time

    Lewandowski fires in the middle and is fouled near Eric Garca’s area. Chance for the Bavarians!

  • 7
    1 time

    Depay faces the marking from the left, stands in the area, and Pavard cuts from the top.

  • 6
    1 time

    Depay takes a free kick in the area and Goretzka takes his head off.

  • 5
    1 time

    Kimmich commits a hard foul on Frenkie de Jong from the right and is cautioned with the yellow card.

  • 4
    1 time

    Lewandowski dominates badly on the left and is without the round.

  • 3
    1 time

    Sule misses a left and gives sideways near midfield.

  • two
    1 time

    German team works the ball and looks for space.

  • 1
    1 time

    Depay rolls ahead on the right, Sergi Roberto splits with Davies and concedes a goal kick.

  • 0
    1 time

    EAT THE! Ball rolling for Barcelona and Bayern Munich!

  • 0
    1 time

    Almost everything ready for the start of the match.

  • 0
    1 time

    Players from both teams enter the Camp Nou lawn.

  • 0
    1 time

    Stuart Attwell is responsible for the VAR and will be assisted by Paul Tierney.

  • 0
    1 time

    Arbitration comes from England. Michael Oliver whistles, Stuart Burt and Simon Bennett are the assistants.

  • 0
    1 time

    Ulreich, Stanisic, Roca, Cuisance, Sarr, Lucas Hernndez, Richards, Nianzou, Sabitzer, Coman, Gnabry and Poplar-Moting are the backups.

  • 0
    1 time

    Bayern is lined up with Neuer; Pavard, Upamecano, Sule and Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka and Muller; San, Musiala and Lewandowski.

  • 0
    1 time

    Still in the medical department, midfield Tolisso is out.

  • 0
    1 time

    On the bench are Pea, Neto, Mingueza, Umtiti, Dest, Gonzlez, Gavi, Puig, Bald, Philippe Coutinho and Demir.

  • 0
    1 time

    Barcelona takes to the field with Ter Stegen; Ronald Arajo, Eric Garca and Piqu; Sergi Roberto, Frenkie de Jong, Busquets, Pedri and Jordi Alba; Depay and Luuk De Jong.

  • 0
    1 time

    Strikers Dembl, Fati, Aguero and Braithwaite are injured and only embezzled.

  • 0
    1 time

    The two teams are in group E alongside Benfica and Danamo Kiev.

  • 0
    1 time

    Good weather in Catalonia. The thermometers read 24C at this time.

  • 0
    1 time

    The game will be held at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona.

  • 0
    1 time

    Hello fans! Today we are going to watch the match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich in a match played for the 1st round of the UEFA Champions League group stage.