Bayern dominates Barcelona again and wins on debut

Just over a year after the emblematic 8-2, Bayern Munich again punished Barcelona. There was no rout, it’s true, but the German team dominated and beat Barça 3-0, this afternoon, at Camp Nou. The game was valid for the first round of the Champions League group stage.

In front of 39,000 fans (equivalent to 40% of the total capacity of the Camp Nou), Bayern was totally superior against a Barcelona that were under reconstruction after Messi’s departure. Thomas Muller and Lewandowski (twice) scored the winning goals. Brazilian Philippe Coutinho played his first game for Barça since December last year.

With the result, Bayern start at the front and lead the Champions Group E with three points. In the other game of the group, Dynamo Kiev and Benfica drew and added a point each.

The teams return to the field for competition in two weeks. Barcelona visit Benfica at the Estádio da Luz, while Bayern host Dynamo in Munich.

Bayern dominates at Camp Nou

Barcelona managed to resist until 33 minutes of play against a Bayern that dominated the actions. Perhaps the Catalan team could have held the par even longer if Thomas Muller’s shot hadn’t deflected Eric García in the opening move. Before, the German team was already better, but had not created any clear chance to score.

Thomas Muller and Sane celebrate Bayern Munich’s goal against Barcelona, ​​in the Champions League Image: AFP

With the advantage, the scenario was even better for Bayern. So much so that, ten minutes into the second half, Lewandowski took advantage of a rebound after Musiala hit the post and only had the job of pushing it into the net. At 39, the Pole extended the advantage with cruelty refinements: he dominated a spare ball inside the area, left Piqué on the ground and submitted to score the third.

Lewa scores for the 18th game in a row

For the 18th consecutive game, Robert Lewandowski made his mark. The Polish scored twice for Bayern on Tuesday and extended the impressive score.

The striker has not gone unnoticed since February this year, when Bayern beat Tigers in the final of the Club World Cup. Since then, there have been 29 goals for the ace.

Coutinho returns after 9 months

Philippe Coutinho returned to the field for Barcelona after nine months. Recovered from a knee injury suffered at the end of December 2020, the Brazilian was called in by coach Ronald Koeman for the first time of the season. He entered Luke de Jong’s spot, 21 minutes into the second half.

Despite the long absence, Coutinho was applauded by the crowd at the time of entry. He tries to establish himself at the club after his loan period precisely at Bayern.