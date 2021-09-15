Bayern’s ‘walk’ at the Camp Nou causes an emergency meeting and Koeman returns to questioned choices, says newspaper

The ‘knock’ suffered by the overwhelming defeat against Bayern Munich, at the premiere of UEFA Champions League, reverberated through the night at Camp Nou. According to information from the newspaper sport, the board of Barcelona promoted an emergency meeting to discuss the 3-0 suffered at home.

Even considering that the squad is technically below other rivals, mainly due to the serious financial crisis experienced at the club, Joan Laporta was surprised by the football presented by the Catalans, who failed to kick even once against the rival’s goal.

The president was joined in the conversation behind closed doors by his deputy, Rafael Yuste, and football director Mateu Alemany.

Still according to the sport, was at the center of the debate the tactical scheme chosen by Ronald Koeman, who returned to the field a Barcelona in the 3-5-2 system, which even became the subject of discussion between the board and the coach at the end of last season. The top hats, according to the Spanish press, are contrary.

The newspaper also reveals that the culé leaders left the Camp Nou only around 2:00 am local time, and the match against the Germans had its final whistle at 11:00 pm.

After the tough defeat in the Champions League debut, Barcelona turn their attention again to the Spanish Championship. The Catalan team returns to the field next Monday, against the Grenade, by LaLiga, at 4 pm (GMT), with broadcast by ESPN on Star+. For more information, Click here.