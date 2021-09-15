Before A Fazenda 13, Tati Quebra Barraco declined an invitation to Ilha Record · TV News

Tati Quebra Barraco revealed at dawn this Wednesday (15) that, before closing with A Fazenda 13, she was invited to be part of the Ilha Record cast. The funk girl, however, explained that she refused the station’s invitation because she doesn’t know how to swim.

“I didn’t go because I can’t swim. And also because [do valor] of the prize,” she blurted out, during a conversation in the treehouse with Rico Melquiades, Liziane Gutierrez and Aline Mineiro. “Yeah, me too. I’m glad I didn’t go in,” said the ex-panicat, when she revealed that she had received the same offer.

“I said I can’t swim, I’m panicky,” said Aline. “Friend, I respect the sea more than my mother,” interrupted Tati, giving an example of the size of his fear of swimming in open water. “I wouldn’t,” commented Rico, who laughed at the funkeira’s declarations.

At Ilha Record, participants had to compete in tests that took advantage of the location structure. Competitors often had to swim in open water. Any Borges’ prize, who found the treasure, was R$ 500 thousand. Chosen by the public, Mirella Santos took home R$ 250,000.

Check out:

tati was invited to participate in the island and didn’t accept because she didn’t know how to swim kkkkkkkkkk #A Farm13pic.twitter.com/04Zl6n4rCq – Mateus. (@gratidaorafa) September 15, 2021

Where to watch The Farm 13?

The only service that relies on the 24-hour broadcast of rural reality, PlayPlus has the price of BRL 12.90 a month. Contrary to what happened in previous seasons, Record’s platform now offers more than one camera for subscribers to follow what happens at the reality show’s headquarters.

The platform offers 14 days of free use for those who have never subscribed to the service. After this period, the user starts to pay R$ 12.90 per month. In addition to the nine cameras and full episodes of A Fazenda 13, Record’s streaming offers soap operas, series, newscasts and programs shown on the station.

According to the PlayPlus website, the current value will be valid for subscriptions made until the 19th. From September 20th, the price will be readjusted to BRL 15.90 a month. The platform allows access to up to four screens simultaneously.

