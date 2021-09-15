Belo Horizonte City Hall Publishes Ordinance Allowing Fans To Return To Stadiums | soccer

In the ordinance, there are two important changes:

All gates giving access to the stadium must be closed one hour before departure.

The sale of drinks and food will only be allowed in bars or counters inside the Mineirão

If it was already in effect for the match between Atlético-MG and Fluminense for the Copa do Brasil, on Wednesday, the gates would have to close at 18:00, since the ball rolls at 19:00.

1 of 1 Stadium will be able to receive up to 30% of fans — Photo: Divulgação Mineirão Stadium will be able to receive up to 30% of fans — Photo: Divulgação Mineirão

These measures aim to reduce the crowding around the stadium, scenes that took place in the match between Atlético x River, for the Copa Libertadores, and in Cruzeiro x Confiança, for the Série B do Brasileiro. The scenes angered Mayor Alexandre Kalil, who disapproved of the ‘test event’.

To gain access to the stadium, a negative PT-PCR or antigen test will be required, carried out up to 72 hours before the start of the game. The ticket is nominal, and the fan must show an identification document. Fans who have already received two doses of the vaccine must show proof of vaccination and must also present a negative test.