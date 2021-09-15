Benja comes to Neymar’s defense and shoots Patrícia Pillar: ‘You missed the opportunity to be quiet’

At Neymar’s quotes after Brazil’s victory over Peru, last Thursday, they continue to reverberate. Criticized by Patrícia Pillar, actress from Globe, for expressing the desire to surpass Skin and reach the maximum artillery of the Brazilian team, the PSG ace used Twitter to respond to global. Now, it was time to Benjamin Back, host of “Arena SBT”, hit the actress and come out in defense of the player.

– Everyone has the right to have an opinion in a democracy, but Patricia Pillar lost the opportunity to remain silent. O Pele is sick, it’s bad, the world is praying for him to recover as soon as possible, but Neymar told Globo: ‘I want to send a hug to Pelé, we’re rooting for his recovery’. Now, when Neymar says he wants to overcome it, it’s not wanting to belittle Pelé. Pelé is a reference, but everyone wants to [quebrar recordes] – he said beja on yesterday’s show.

– Last week Messi became the greatest scorer in the history of South American teams. And? What does it get? Pelé has three World Cups. I think Patricia Pillar was bad, and there are times when Neymar is right: they piss off the guy here. Neymar scores, they complain. It doesn’t score, they complain. They all complain about the guy, man – he fired.

Ah, I have to stop scoring now 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) September 13, 2021

Neymar scored once in Brazil’s 2-0 victory over Peru last Thursday. In an interview after the game, he spoke about the approach to the King of Football in the list of top scorers of the team: “It will be an honor to pass Pelé”.

At 80 years old, Pelé is admitted to the Albert Einstein Hospital ICU, in Sao Paulo. Last Saturday, the soccer king he underwent surgery to remove a tumor in the right colon.