BH announces new vaccination calendar against COVID-19; check out – General

The Municipality of Belo Horizonte (PBH) released the new vaccination calendar against COVID-19 until next Thursday (16/9). The schedule includes the second dose of Coronavac and Pfizer for residents of different age groups.
The City Hall explains that the second dose for those who took CoronaVac is being applied earlier due to the reduction in the period between doses that was established by the Ministry of Health (MS).
For people who need to take the second dose and are unable to attend the day when their group is called, it is necessary to check the available places for the vaccination recap. See below the posts according to each vaccine:
The PBH emphasizes that in order to get the vaccine, it is necessary to bring a vaccination card and a photo ID. The opening hours of the vaccination sites on working days are from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm for fixed and extra points and from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm for drive-thru points. On Saturdays, fixed and extra stations are open from 7:30 am to 2:00 pm and drive-thru points from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm.
There are also four vaccination points with night hours, which are open from Monday to Friday. Check the hours and addresses:
- UFMG Campus Sade (School of Nursing): Avenida Professor Alfredo Balena, 190 – Santa Efignia – Open from 12:00 to 20:00;
- Pitgoras College: Rua dos Timbiras, 1.375 – Employees – Opening hours from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm;
- UNA-BH: Rua Aimors, 1.451 – Lourdes – Opening hours from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm;
- Faminas-BH: Avenida Cristiano Machado, 12.001 – Vila Clris – Opening hours from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm.
