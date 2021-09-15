BH announces new vaccination calendar against COVID-19; check out – General

Vaccine against COVID-19 (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press) The Municipality of Belo Horizonte (PBH) released the new vaccination calendar against COVID-19 until next Thursday (16/9). The schedule includes the second dose of Coronavac and Pfizer for residents of different age groups.

According to the PBH, this Tuesday (14/9) young people aged 28 years who have taken the first dose of CoronaVac are being vaccinated with the second dose, and the minimum interval between the application of the doses must be between 14 and 28 days.

The PBH warns that the 28-year-old public whose vaccination card date is scheduled for September 21 will only be able to take the second dose this Tuesday. Check the vaccination sites for this group on this link.

On Wednesday (9/15), it is the turn of the 27-year-olds to complete the immunization against COVID-19, but only for those who took the CoronaVac vaccine, with an interval between the application of the doses of 14 to 28 days and the date on the card is set for September 22nd. Vaccination posts for this age group are available on the City Hall website.

The City Hall explains that the second dose for those who took CoronaVac is being applied earlier due to the reduction in the period between doses that was established by the Ministry of Health (MS).

On Thursday (9/16) the second dose of the immunizing agent will be given to men and women over 55 years of age who have taken the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, provided that the date in the vaccination schedule is set for September 23rd. Vaccination points for this group can be accessed at this link.

For people who need to take the second dose and are unable to attend the day when their group is called, it is necessary to check the available places for the vaccination recap. See below the posts according to each vaccine:

The PBH emphasizes that in order to get the vaccine, it is necessary to bring a vaccination card and a photo ID. The opening hours of the vaccination sites on working days are from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm for fixed and extra points and from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm for drive-thru points. On Saturdays, fixed and extra stations are open from 7:30 am to 2:00 pm and drive-thru points from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm.

There are also four vaccination points with night hours, which are open from Monday to Friday. Check the hours and addresses:

UFMG Campus Sade (School of Nursing): Avenida Professor Alfredo Balena, 190 – Santa Efignia – Open from 12:00 to 20:00;

Pitgoras College: Rua dos Timbiras, 1.375 – Employees – Opening hours from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm;

UNA-BH: Rua Aimors, 1.451 – Lourdes – Opening hours from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm;

Faminas-BH: Avenida Cristiano Machado, 12.001 – Vila Clris – Opening hours from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm.