Biel is invited to leave a luxurious restaurant in SP with Tays Reis

Singer Biel vented through his social networks about an unpleasant situation, which occurred in a luxury restaurant in São Paulo, the Terraço Itália, on Monday (13/09). At the time, he was accompanied by his girlfriend, Tays Reis, and was asked to leave the place after taking off his blazer and staying only for a race.

“I’ve never been so humiliated in my life,” said the musician. The establishment, in turn, accused the singer of having been “inelegant” with the employees. In Instagram stories, the artist said that the restaurant manager approached him and asked him to put on his blazer, or else he would be asked to leave the place.

“There was a woman in a strap dress showing a lot more skin than me. But he [gerente] he said that with me it was different. Why? Because of the tattoo? Why do I have both arms closed? What’s the difference?” snapped Biel, accusing the restaurant of prejudice.

“Want to talk about fine sports?”, he asked when showing his look.

Biel was wearing sneakers, black dress pants and a white tank top and blazer. “I can’t show my skin, but look how they promote the restaurant,” said the musician, when showing an image of a woman wearing a strapless dress that falls on the establishment’s social network.

Shocked! Singer Biel and kicked out of the Terraço Itália restaurant in Sp! People! Kkkkkkk boy this quoted and too heavy! Where he’s in trouble, bullshit, trouble! Biel help!………boy I’m shocked pic.twitter.com/9VE25XPzj4 — Alex (@AlexInterino12) September 14, 2021

“There, Gabriel can’t show his arms, since he came in with a blazer”, defended Tays. “Let’s go, let’s eat a BK [Burguer King], go”, he finished, still disgusted.