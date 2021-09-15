Big update brings new features for PS5, PS4 and PS App

The second major update targeting the PlayStation 5 system software has been announced and will be released this Wednesday (15th) globally. New features include new features for the PlayStation App, the PS Remore Play app, and PlayStation 4.

To better explain what will be included in the update, Sony has released a video detailing what’s new, starting with the PS5 system software update that will allow users to customize the control center more freely.

This means that you will be able to rearrange and choose which commands will be shown or hidden at the bottom of the screen. In addition, the control center will also allow you to view and write messages to friends and parties directly from Game Base.

Game Base will also let you see which friends are busy or offline, in addition to accepting, refusing or canceling multiple friend requests at once. Also new for PS5 and PS4 is that the owner of a party can dismiss the group without having to remove each player individually.

One of the most significant improvements, however, is the ability to view different platform versions of the same game. This means that PS4 and PS5 game cards will appear separately in the game library on the console’s home screen.

The update will also bring 3D audio compatibility for built-in TV speakers, a feature that promises to turn standard two-channel audio into three-dimensional sound, enhancing the immersive feel of PS5 gaming.

It will also be possible to increase the PS5’s storage capacity with an M.2 SSD, in addition to freely moving games between storages. However, it is necessary to pay attention to certain performance, cooling structure and size requirements before installing a new M.2 SSD. More details about this can be found on the official PlayStation website.

Last but not least, the update also brings new features to the PS Remote Play app, such as the option to use mobile data connection to play (valid for both PS5 and PS4). For the PlayStation App, it will be possible to watch the transmission of friends’ screen sharing, as well as chat with them via party while watching the match.

