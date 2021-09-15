Bizarre shark found dead in the Mediterranean Sea – SoCientífica

On September 3, Italian sailors removed a dead shark from the waters of the Isle of Elba, Italy. The animal’s images, however, generated confusion and doubt on the internet, due to the bizarre appearance of this Mediterranean Sea pork.

The pig-faced shark is of the species Oxynotus centrina, which inhabits large areas from Norway to South Africa. The animal can reach up to 150 centimeters in length and, in general, lives at depths between 60 and 700 meters below the surface of the sea. Most of them, however, are no more than 50 centimeters and live at intermediate depths, being quite common in the Mediterranean Sea.

However, what stands out about this bizarre species is its face. The animal has a raised snout and large, lateral eyes that resemble a pig, as you can see in the images. What’s more, the shark makes a kind of grunt that is also reminiscent of pigs, contributing to its pigfish nickname.

“It is certainly not new, this shark is quite frequent in our waters: it is commonly called ‘pigfish’ because when it comes out of the water it emits a kind of grunt. The capture certainly cannot be said to be exceptional. In fact, in recent years several other species have been captured; the strange thing is that they end up in fish stores, as this is a fish that is not normally traded.” So says Yuri Tiberto, owner of the Elba Aquarium in a statement.

Tiberto also points out that these sharks have never adapted to captivity in the aquarium, despite attempts to add the species to the biological collection.

Conservation of ‘Pigfish’

According to the IUCN Red List, the pigfish, also called the rough-angled shark, has been classified as “vulnerable” since 2007 due to human action. That is, the shark is one level above being classified as “threatened” by the organization.

This classification is largely due to the change and destruction of aquatic ecosystems, partly by pollution, partly by the fishing industry. Tiberto also claims that the pigfish often ends up in fishermen’s nets. However, the animal that sparked controversy on Facebook in early September was dead long before the photos were registered.

According to the sailors, the pink-colored, rough-skinned shark was floating in the waters of the island’s harbor when it was brought to the pier.

The shark does not pose a great risk to fishermen and bathers, however, as it rarely enters very shallow waters. Despite this, the animal is carnivorous, feeding on marine worms and crustaceans. In addition, female porcupines can have 7 to 12 offspring in their lifetime.