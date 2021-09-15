Henrique Gimenes – 3:43 PM | updated on 9/14/2021 4:28 pm



President Jair Bolsonaro Photo: PR/Marcos Corrêa

This Monday (13), President Jair Bolsonaro signed two measures that can help reduce fuel prices: the permission for direct sale of ethanol, by producers or importers, to gas stations and the flexibility of sales to branded stations .

Bolsonaro announced the measures in August and decided to bring them forward. In a statement, the government explained that the “new Provisional Measure authorizes interested parties to opt for the immediate application of these rules, provided they submit to the new tax regime provided for in MP No. 1,063.”

– In this case, it will be up to the producer to individually assess whether he believes it is more advantageous to voluntarily anticipate the necessary fiscal measures and immediately submit to the new marketing regime, or if he prefers to wait for the period of the transitional rule provided for in the measure original provisional – highlighted the text.

According to the federal government, the changes should bring more competitiveness to the fuel sector, which can lead to a reduction in the final price.

The text of Bolsonaro’s MP can be read here.

Read too1 At dinner with Temer, Marinho imitates Bolsonaro and the video goes viral

two Eduardo B. criticizes the Paulo Gustavo Law: ‘Covidão da Cultura’

3 38% of anti-Bolsonaro activists refuse to protest with PT

4 Renan consults Lula’s lawyer friend about the CPI report

5 ‘The fake news survey limited many delusions,’ says Gilmar

Follow us on our networks!

Receive news

on your mobile!

If you found an error in this text, please fill in the fields below. Your message and page link will automatically be sent to Pleno.News, which will check the information.

The author of the message, not Pleno.News, is responsible for the comment.