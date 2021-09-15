Bolsonaro edits MP that anticipates direct sales of ethanol between producers and service stations

President Jair Bolsonaro issued a Provisional Measure late on Monday, 13, which anticipates the direct sale of ethanol between producers and gas stations, dispensing with the intermediation of distributors.

The text also makes “guardianship to the flag” flexible, the obedience of posts to a distributor’s trademark, and was published together with a regulatory decree. The two points were introduced in another MP published in August.

For the flexibility of the guardianship of the flag to be valid, the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) needs to regulate the application of the new standard within 90 days. “It is essential that there is regulation of the matter, especially to ensure adequate and clear information to consumers about the origin of the products sold”, says the general secretary of the Presidency in a note.

Until then, the presidential decree obliges posts to display the CNPJ and the supplier’s trade name on each metering pump. “In addition, the dealer’s price panel, when identifying the fuel, must display the trade name of its supplier,” explains the government.

The direct sale of ethanol also has a caveat: to be adopted immediately, interested parties must submit to the new tax regime provided for in the MP in August.

