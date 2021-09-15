Brazil has 709 new deaths and the average of deaths is rising again

After six days with the moving average of deaths of covid-19 below 500, the index reached 520 in Brazil today, according to data obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part, with the state health departments.

In the last 24 hours, the country registered 709 deaths from the disease. In all, 587,847 deaths have been registered since the beginning of the pandemic.

The moving average is the calculation of the daily average of deaths from data for the last seven days. The number is considered the most reliable for analyzing the progress or return of the pandemic, as it manages to correct the fluctuations in data from the health departments that occur on weekends and holidays, when states work on a shift schedule.

In recent days, the averages recorded were: 461, 457, 453, 468, 473 and 467 (yesterday). This year, the index was 191 consecutive days above a thousand. In the so-called first wave of the pandemic in Brazil, the maximum time that the moving average was above a thousand was 31 days.

Today, 12,672 new cases of coronaviruses have also been registered. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 21,017,736 positive diagnoses of the disease have been made.

The states of Acre, Piauí and Sergipe did not register any deaths in the last 24 hours. The first has not registered any new case of the disease since 20:00 yesterday.

Roraima today revised its data and registered a reduction in the number of cases. According to the Department of Health, duplication was found in some notifications.

Regarding the variation, twelve states and the Federal District registered a fall in the index. Another nine stability and five are high.

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: fall (-24%)

Minas Gerais: fall (-24%)

Rio de Janeiro: stable (-9%)

North region

Northeast region

Pernambuco: stable (2%)

Rio Grande do Norte: high (64%)

Midwest region

Federal District: fall (-23%)

Mato Grosso: stable (-6%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: fall (-42%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: stable (-6%)

Santa Catarina: stable (6%)

Ministry of Health data

In a bulletin released today, the Ministry of Health reported that Brazil reported 731 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the disease has caused 587,797 deaths across the country.

According to the ministry’s numbers, there were 13,406 confirmed cases of covid-19 in Brazil between yesterday and today. The number of infected has reached 21,019,830 since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 20,108,417 recovered cases of the disease to date, with another 323,616 being followed up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, G1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.