Brazil returns to having moving average above 500 daily deaths by Covid after 6 days | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Tuesday (14) 709 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 587,847 since the start of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was at 520 — getting back above the 500 mark after 6 days . Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was -19% and continues to point out the trend of fall . There are already 22 days in a row with a drop in this comparison.

The rise in the average daily death to above the 500 mark is a reflection of the extended holiday at the beginning of the month. The current moving average considers the 7 days just after the September 7th holiday. As has happened since the beginning of the pandemic, the days after extended weekends bring greater numbers of cases and deaths that were dammed up on the holiday – which resulted in this rise in the average.

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Tuesday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

Evolution of the moving average of deaths by Covid in Brazil in the last 14 days.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Wednesday (8): 461

Thursday (9): 457

Friday (10): 453

Saturday (11): 468

Sunday (12): 473

Monday (13): 467

Tuesday (14): 520

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2,000. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

Five states appear with an upward trend in deaths: RO, RN, RR, CE, PI.

The state of Acre has not registered new cases or deaths from the disease in the last 24 hours. Furthermore, Piauí and Sergipe they did not record deaths in their last day bulletins.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic 21,017,736 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 12,672 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 15.165 diagnoses per day –O lowest number recorded since May 20, 2020 (when he was in 14,647). This results in a variation of -33% in relation to the cases registered on average two weeks ago, which indicates fall.

At its worst, the moving average curve reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

On the rise (5 states): RO, RN, RR, CE, PI

RO, RN, RR, CE, PI In stability (9 states): SC, GO, PE, AP, RS, MT, RJ, PR, AC

SC, GO, PE, AP, RS, MT, RJ, PR, AC Falling (12 states and the DF): AL, PB, DF, ES, MG, SP, TO, MS, BA, PA, MA, SE, AM

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the G1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

More than 35% of the Brazilian population took the second dose or the single dose and vaccines against Covid and, thus, they completed the vaccination schedule and are fully immunized. There are 75,579,345 people vaccinated, which corresponds to 35.43% of the population, according to data also gathered by the press consortium.

Those who are partially immunized, that is, only the first dose of vaccines, are 139,273,434 people, which corresponds to 65.29% of the population. The booster dose was applied to 152,679 people (0.07% of the population).

Adding the first dose, the second, the single and the booster, there are 215,009,699 doses applied since the beginning of the vaccination.

See the situation in the states

ES: -24%

MG: -24%

RJ: -9%

SP: -32%

DF: -23%

GO: +6%

MS: -42%

MT: -6%

AC: 0%

AM: -44%

AP: 0%

PA: -46%

RO: +125%

RR: +57%

TO: -40%

AL: -17%

BA: -43%

EC: +23%

MA: -61%

PB: -17%

PE: +2%

PI: +23%

RN: +64%

SE: -90%

