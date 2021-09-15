Britney Spears has deactivated profile on Instagram

Britney Spears fans were surprised this afternoon to notice that the singer’s Instagram profile has been disabled. But rest assured! She’s just “taking a break” from social media.

After causing quite a stir, the 39-year-old pop star used her Twitter page at the end of the day to explain: ‘Don’t worry guys, just taking a break from social media to celebrate my engagement! I will be back soon”.

Britney Spears account deactivated on Instagram Image: Reproduction/Instagram

On Sunday, Britney announced her engagement to Sam Asghari on the social network. Earlier today, before the account was deactivated, she talked about the #FreeBritney movement, after her father agreed to step down from her guardianship.

“Growing up in a world where basically everything I did was controlled by someone else, I hope that message gets to people manipulated by a system. No, you’re not alone and you’re not crazy,” he said.

“I waited 13 years and counting for my freedom,” he continued, in another passage. Since June, the singer has been openly exposing the problems involving her tutelage, led by Jamie Spears since 2007.

Despite having previously expressed an interest in taking a break from social networks, Britney maintains a frequency of posts on Instagram, sharing her routine, dances and some sensual clicks.