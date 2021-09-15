Bruno Gagliasso represents “exhausted parents” traveling with their children

Actor posted hilarious photos (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/@brunogagliasso)

Bruno Gagliasso posted a sequence of hilarious photos during his family trip to Paris. He is Giovanna Ewbank they decided to spend a few days at Disney to please Títi, Bless and little Zayan, but it was hard to keep up with the kids’ mood for so many games and outings.

“Disney? Ohoooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo quieted!” joked the actor, who appeared dozing in several photos with his children. In the comments, followers were amused by Bruno’s fatigue and asked if he really thinks about continuing to raise the family. Rafael Cardoso, Negra Li, Babu Santana and other artists who also have children identified with Ewbank’s husband.

Read too:

Despite the jokes, Bruno’s tiredness seemed very real. On Monday (13), Giovanna Ewbank published photos snogging with the actor during a romantic walk in the Eiffel Tower and his dejected face drew attention.

Giovanna Ewbank and Bruno Gagliasso in Paris (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/@gioewbank)

This Tuesday (14), inclusive, Giovanna turns 35 years old. Bruno used his social networks to honor his wife with a text. “My best friend, my companion at all times. In joy, sadness, health, illness, every day of our lives. She is my light, my life, the reason for my smile. She is the mother of all my children, the woman who shares a lifetime with me. More than a decade together and always falling in love,” he wrote.