Bullguer gives 50% discount for Covid-19 vaccinated

Action aims to attract customers and encourage vaccination

Bullguer launches 1st edition of Crinkles Day this Wednesday, 15

Whoever presents a Covid-19 vaccination card gets a 50% discount

Those who have not been vaccinated or order via delivery can enjoy 30% off

Hard to find anyone who doesn’t like French fries. The accompaniment is literally on the lips of the people and, knowing this, the chain of hamburgers Bullguer will promote the 1st edition of Crinkles Day this Wednesday, 15th.

The event offers 50% discount on potatoes with paprika for consumers who present a vaccination card with one or two full doses of the vaccine account to Covid-19. In addition to being a way to encourage the immunization of the population, it is also a way to attract new customers.

Sold for R$14 on normal days, Crinkles will sell for only R$7. It is worth mentioning that the discount is valid for only one CPF number per person, in salon and travel orders.

“Crinkles Day is an opportunity for customers to experience our main support for a promotional value”, highlights Catia Moura, marketing manager at Bullguer. The initiative is being carried out in partnership with Farm Frites, a Dutch multinational leader in the production and sale of frozen French fries.

However, those who have not yet been vaccinated can also take advantage of the discount, this time of 30%: the potato with paprika from the chain will cost R$ 9.80 for those who ask for it in the salon, for travel or via delivery. Unlike the 50% discount, available only on this Wednesday, this promotional action takes place on the third Wednesday of each month and customers can request follow-up without paprika.

138 million vaccinated in Brazil

The balance of this Monday, 13, showed that 138,643,722 people have already received the first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 in Brazil, according to data released until 8 pm. This equates to 64.99% of the population.

Regarding the second dose, 70,143,567 people have already received it. The number, added to the 4,152,095 who took a single dose, represents 34.83% of the country’s population.