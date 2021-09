Caetano Veloso, called a pedophile, loses action against Marco Feliciano

| Photo: Unsplash

Judge Nelson Ferreira Junior, of the Federal District Court of Justice, dismissed the process of singer Caetano Veloso, for libel, libel and defamation, against deputy Marco Feliciano (Republicanos-SP), who called him a pedophile. When shelving the case, the judge considered that Feliciano’s demonstrations characterized “the legitimate exercise of the freedom to criticize”.

>> be part of the Telegram Life and Citizenship channel

In 2017, after Veloso campaigned in favor of the “Queermuseu” exhibition and the performance of the naked man at MAM, who was touched by a child, in the discussion on social media about the exhibitions, Feliciano published on his Twitter profile: “Why o @MPF_PGR doesn’t ask for the arrest of @caetanoveloso? Rape is a crime that cannot be prescribed.”

At the time, Caetano sent an extrajudicial notification to Feliciano, asking him to delete the post. Feliciano did not withdraw it and responded to the document in public video, in which he claimed to have “freedom of opinion”. The deputy also recalled the fact that the singer took Paula Lavigne’s virginity when she was 13 and he, 40, revealed by her in an interview in 1998. “We all know that this is a crime, this is vulnerable rape, this is pedophilia and Caetano was bothered by it and sent an extrajudicial notification,” said the congressman in the images.

In the ruling, the judge said that he did not identify definitive proof that the deputy had acted with the intention of defaming or insulting Caetano, “limiting himself only to debating issues that were already, for a long time, strongly discussed on social networks, including, in relation to the article in Playboy magazine”.

Read too: Sex under the age of 14 has been a crime in Brazil since the Empire