Caetano Veloso will appeal after Marco Feliciano is acquitted in the process

The singer’s defense stated that the court decision was received ‘with a lot of perplexity’

Marco Feliciano celebrated after being acquitted of Caetano Veloso’s charges



After the federal deputy and pastor Feliciano Marco to be acquitted of the criminal charges for libel, defamation and insult filed by Caetano Veloso, the singer’s lawyers, Ticiano Figueiredo and Pedro Ivo Velloso, said they would appeal the decision. In a note sent to Young pan, the artist’s legal counsel informed that the pastor’s acquittal was received “with great perplexity”: “The offenses fired by the deputy were never intended to criticize or propose any debate. They are personal attacks, repeated, which have the effect, rather, a public lynching of the image of Caetano Veloso, as a way to obtain greater visibility”. Caetano filed a lawsuit against Feliciano because of posts made by the pastor on social media.

In one of the publications, made on Twitter in 2017, he wrote: “Why does the MPF not ask for the arrest of Caetano Veloso? Rape is a crime that cannot be prescribed”. This publication was taken down. According to the singer’s lawyers, “the attitude of those who use the other to leverage popularity cannot be accepted as free exercise of the right to criticize, falsely charging them with crime and infamous acts, making themselves and their families the target of their followers, something that has happened in the last five years”. The artist’s defense also stated that he is convinced that he will reverse this decision. Feliciano, in turn, celebrated the court’s decision on social media. “Today is a big day for me, for hope, for justice! I was acquitted of the accusations made by Caetano Veloso. In dark times hope shines bright! No Brazilian can be punished for his opinion! Justice was done! Thanks to everyone who sympathized with me”.