Camaquã has six new confirmed Covid-19 cases

Earlier this week, the city of Camaquã again had an increase in the number of active Covid-19 cases. With six new confirmed cases of the disease, Camaquã now has 19 patients with active disease.

The city has 7,722 confirmed cases, with 7,553 recovered patients and 19 still active.

Camaquã has 33 patients with flu-like symptoms being monitored. Click here and check out today’s newsletter.

So far, there have been 150 deaths related to Covid-19.

Regarding hospitalized patients, the city has two beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hospital Nossa Senhora Aparecida and one patient in a clinical bed.

Teen Vaccination

This Tuesday morning, September 14, the vaccination of adolescents against Covid-19 was authorized. The decision of the State Health Department (SES/RS) was communicated to the municipality of Camaquã this morning.

After the State Health Department authorizes vaccination for adolescents aged 17 without comorbidities, the Municipal Health Department will be from this Wednesday (15th) applying the immunizing agent against Covid-19 for this group determined by the state.

The changes in the age groups to be vaccinated occurred due to the lack of signature of the Resolution of the Bipartite Intercessory Commission (CIB).

Now, it has been released for municipalities to apply only to the group of 17-year-olds.

The application will be taking place at the Viégas Immunization Center, from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, as well as at the Basic Health Units.

Check the schedule:

Wednesday 09/15 – Basic Health Units of Carvalho Bastos and Dr. Rosinha (Cohab);

Thursday 16/09 – Santa Marta and Getúlio Vargas Basic Health Units;

Friday 09/17 – Dona Tereza and Washington Brose Basic Health Units (Three Bairros).

The service in the Basic Health Units will take place from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm and from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, both for the application of the first dose and the second dose, in addition to the application of the booster dose that starts on the same day.

booster dose

The third dose will only be applied to people aged 70 years and over, provided that 6 months have passed since the application of the second dose or single dose.

The reinforcement starts with the residents of LLPs (Long Stay Institutions for the Elderly). Afterwards, it will be the turn of the bedridden elderly.

The other elderly will have to wait for their age group to receive the third dose.

As soon as the Department of Health is contemplating elderly people under 70 years old, it will be released by Organs official bodies of the municipality and by the portal Clic Camaquã.

