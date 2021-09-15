Carissa Moore beats Tatiana Weston-Webb to win fifth at WSL | surfing world

Brazil came very close to completing an even more historic Tuesday for world surfing. After Gabriel Medina won the third title, Tatiana Weston had the chance to leave Trestles, California, all in yellow-green. But in the tiebreaker heat of the women’s finals at the WSL Finals, Hawaiian Carissa Moore ended up getting the better of the girl from Rio Grande do Sul and became five-time world surfing champion.

+ Medina beats Filipinho and is three-time world champion

Born in Porto Alegre-RS, but raised in Hawaii, Tati started to compete for Brazil in 2018 to compete in the Tokyo Olympics. Along with Silvana Lima, from Ceará, world vice-champion in 2008 and 2009, Tati became one of the great references in women’s surfing in the country. In addition to the two, Jacqueline Silva was also world runner-up in 2002.

2 of 2 Tatiana Weston-Webb at the WSL Finals — Photo: WSL / Heff Tatiana Weston-Webb at the WSL Finals — Photo: WSL / Heff

After the early elimination at the Games in Japan, Tati put all two chips to come get Brazil’s first women’s world title, in a year marked by the cancellations of some stages due to the pandemic and by the creation of a new dispute format.

The WSL Finals this Tuesday defined the world champions of the 202 season this Monday, with the top 5 men and women ranking facing each other in just one day of competition. Tatiana Weston-Webb, number 2 in the women’s ranking and the only representative of Brazil among women, went straight into the semis and had to wait for the clashes between the French Johane Defay (5th) and the Australian Stephanie Gilmore (4th) and Sally Fitzgibbons (3rd). ) to define your opponent. Rank leader and Olympic champion Carissa Moore was already in the decision.

Carissa beats Tati 2-1

Tati and Carissa opened the final, in the unprecedented best-of-3 format, with very similar waves, which were around 5 points. But the Hawaiian found a series right and fitted a sequence of maneuvers to get an 8.33. Tati responded with his sharp backside, got a 7.33 and needed a 6.74 to turn. The turn came in a wave that Tati took advantage of the wall to maneuver to the end and get 6.93. With 20 seconds left, Carissa tried to enter the last of the heat, but Tati used priority to block the Hawaiian and guarantee the 1-0 in the series.

The then four-time world champion recovered in the second duel. Carissa opened the heat with an 8.93 and then made a 5.83 to put Tati in combination (14.76 in total). The Brazilian ran behind, taking a 7.93 on her best wave, but Moore improved her second note (8.33), and left Tati needing 9.33 to turn. Tati had a chance to turn in the final seconds, but ended up with a 7.67.

With 1 to 1 in the final scoreboard, the two surfers went to the decisive battery after Gabriel Medina won the third world championship. And it was Carissa who started it all. He got two high marks (8 and 7) and left Tati in a 15-point combination.

The Brazilian ran behind, taking an 8.03, but Moore gave the change with an 8.60. Needing 8.58 to turn, the Brazilian went with everything in the last wave, but ended up falling in the submission.

To reach the final, Tati faced the Australian Sally Fitzgibbons. And it was the Australian who took care of the drums in the beginning. Betting from the left, Sally built her partial victory surfing with her back to the wave. She left Tati needing 9.5 (11.73 to 2.17), scoring two points at 6 points, with 15 minutes to go in the heat.

The Brazilian started to fit her surfing in the second half of the heat. After getting a 5.17, Tati caught the biggest wave of the battery, hit a sequence of hits and rips and even finished disappearing in the middle of the foam and reappearing to celebrate the turn: 13.17 x 11.73.

Check out the results of the WSL Finals heats: