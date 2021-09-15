Certain foods can cause dementia; know which ones and what to eat to avoid

It’s no secret that good nutrition is essential to maintain the health up to date, both physical and emotional. An diet balanced can benefit from anxiety relief to reduced risk of insanity, as indicated by studies. Therefore, keeping attention on the dishes is essential for the quality of life.

+ Vision problems can compromise cognitive functions, studies indicate

+ Know how to identify if your child suffers from anxiety

According to surveys, the healthy eating alone can reduce the risk of developing different types of dementia by about 53%, as well as decreasing the cognitive decline. For dementia, in particular, there are some specific dietary rules that must be followed to maintain the mental health; check out some of them below. The information is from the newspaper “The Times of India”.

Whole grains

Carbohydrates are not the villains, and they are as essential as proteins and other vitamins for the body. At least three times a day, include in the menu whole grains, such as oats, wheat, barley and rice, great options to keep your mental health up to date. The importance of these foods is in the richness of vitamin B, a nutrient that reduces inflammation in the brain and preserves the memory.

Beans are also a good ally and can be eaten more than three times a week.

Green leaves

Green leaves, especially darker ones, are great sources of nutrients. They contain vitamin C and K, iron and antioxidants, an ideal combination to keep the brain healthy. There are many options to choose from, including broccoli, spinach, cabbage, kale, chard and arugula. Research indicates that drinking six times a week can reduce the risk of dementia.

Berries

Generally speaking, fruits are allied to health. Berries, in particular, can bring good results to mental health. Strawberries, blueberries, oranges and grapes are some examples rich in flavonoid antioxidants. Taking them twice a week can reduce inflammation and oxidative stress, in addition to improving communication between brain cells.

fish, chicken and eggs

For those who are not restricted to food of animal origin, it is worth including fish, chicken and eggs in the dish on a weekly basis. The fish contains Omega 3 and keep brain cells healthy, while birds have vitamin B and can reduce inflammation in the brain.

Nuts

Like fish, walnuts are also a source of omega 3 fatty acids, in addition to containing vitamin E, which helps improve brain health in old age. Try to eat them at least five times a week to reduce oxidative stress caused by free radicals.

what to avoid

On the other hand, some foods can make you more vulnerable to problems related to mental health, such as dementia, mood swings, depression and anxiety. The “villains” should be consumed in moderation, they are: red meat (less than four times a week), industrialized or fried foods (less than once a week), cheese (one serving a week), sweets (less than five a week). week), alcoholic beverage (only one dose per day).

See too

+Deolane Bezerra, widow of MC Kevin, reveals that she had surgery on her vagina



+ Learn how to make Ivete Sangalo’s delicious feijoada recipe

+ Schumacher’s wife and son talk about ex-pilot’s health

+ “Gourmet” charcoal that doesn’t get your hands dirty becomes a meme on social media; listen

+ Mother finds 2-year-old son dead with a note on his side when he gets home



+ Quick and easy peanut pave recipe for the weekend



+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach