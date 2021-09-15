Change of tone in Campos Neto’s speech today could be shot in the foot, says founding partner of Kapitalo

Marcelo Camargo/Brazil Agency

The founding partner of management company Kapitalo, Carlos Leonhard Woelz, assesses the change in tone of the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, who on Tuesday, 14, at a BTG Pactual event, signaled that interest rates should not rise so much intense as the market’s bets, it was a “cold water bath”, as it was very relevant. At the same time, he pondered that it could be “shot in the foot”.

So far, Woelz points out, the BC has pursued a monetary policy of trying to contain inflationary expectations by giving short-term responses. “The BC was wrong in the past by being too gradualist,” he said at an Eleven event. The scenario for inflation, Woelz said, has deteriorated a lot in recent months. “It’s running the risk of losing control of expectations a little and the market going after them.”

The way the BC is changing its tone shows that the institution “want to err downwards”, raising interest rates more slowly. If the BC extends the horizon of monetary policy, it will be terrible, said the manager, as it is not known now nor who will be the next president of Brazil. “The market may interpret this as a way for you to evade the responsibility to fight next year’s inflation.”

“It was a huge shot in the foot,” said Woelz, noting that the BC is showing little willingness to bring interest rates faster to the level that the base rate should be. “It seems that it is a Central Bank that if it goes wrong, it will go down, but not up.”

The manager said that he will wait for the next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) to see if there is more information on the new strategy or if it was not a communication error by Campos Neto, who is breaking the strategy made so far towards a greater gradualism. “I haven’t digested it yet.”

