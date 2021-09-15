Change of tone of BC president was ‘shot in the foot’, says partner at Kapitalo | Brazil and Politics

THE change of tone by the president of the Central Bank Roberto Campos it was a “shot in the foot”, in the view of Carlos Leonhard Woelz, partner and director at Kapitalo Investimentos . For him, Roberto Campos, president of the monetary authority, said on Tuesday that the BC will not react to short-term data, but that it will look at data over a longer time horizon to make decisions on monetary policy, is sending a message of weakness to the market .

“For those who are aiming for next year’s inflation, [o BC] should aim for the goal [de inflação]”, says Woelz on Tuesday at an event organized by the analysis house Eleven Financial. “Looking at inflation for the second quarter of next year, excluding the upset effect, it’s starting to get ridiculous. It was a huge shot in the foot that can lead the market to be lower in the pre rate. [taxa de juros pré-fixada de contratos futuros]. The BC, which shows little willingness to put interest rates a little faster at the level it needs to be, seems to it is a BC that, if it makes a mistake, it will make a mistake to delay hikes and if the data came out weak, it interrupts the rise in interest rates”, completed.

Woelz said the message that seems to have been given to the market is that, when it is necessary to bring the interest rate down, the authority does what is necessary; but when it’s up, it wants to go slower. “This introduced a non-linearity”, he points out.

That’s because, he argues, since he started to raise interest rates, Campos had adopted a tone that would accelerate the rise in the Selic rate so as not to extend the process of raising too much to contain inflation. But, at the moment when data show an IPCA (Consumer Price Index – Broad) above 8% in 12 months and also acceleration of service inflation, the communication changes and Campos seems to indicate that it won’t go up that fast from now on.

“He [o presidente do Banco Central] hinted that you want to miss down. Before I would do an ‘overshooting’ [subir rápido] interest rate and eventually correct it down. And now that’s going to be very slow. I expected that there would be a very strong communication in terms of level”, he says.

He says that the impression he gives is that, when the “cost of economic slowdown” is small, when interest rates are rising, for example, from a very low level, as we were at 2% a year, the BC makes the increase fast Selic and “try to deal with luck”, but when he starts to compromise more, he slows down the pace. “It seems I wanted to focus on the ‘pace’ [ritmo] short term when it was convenient and not now. It gives the impression that lack of willingness to fight inflation“, it says.

The biggest concern, in Woelz’s opinion, is for the BC to extend the cycle of high interest rates until 2023, when not only the macroeconomic scenario is very uncertain, but also the political one.

“The crop of data has been horrible lately. If he [Roberto Campos] extending the monetary policy horizon to 2023 will be terrible. In 2023 we don’t even know who the president will be. In the modeling where the BC does what is necessary, for 2023 it depends on what it thinks the monetary policy will be. Instead of using the information that’s coming, it uses more of your opinion about the reaction a few years from now. In my opinion, this strategy is much more fragile and the market can interpret it as a way to fight without much responsibility”, points out.