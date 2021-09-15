Changes from the second phase of In Times of the Emperor

Next Monday (20) starts the second phase of In Times of the Emperor, Globo’s six o’clock soap opera. The period plot will feature a passage of time in the middle of the episode, showing that Samuel has stuck to engineering school and will graduate.

Soon after Samuel defended his thesis to complete his degree, Pilar will land in the country. Eudoro’s daughter (José Dumont) will have just graduated as a doctor in the United States and, thus, will act as the first doctor in Brazil. Both Pilar and Samuel will continue to be played by the same actors: Gabriela Medvedovski and Michel Gomes.

However, in other scenes from the 20th, the audience will be able to meet characters played by different artists due to the ‘aging’ of the roles. This is the case of Dolores, Pilar’s sister, who in the first phase was played by Júlia Freitas and in the second will be played by Daphne Bozaski. Even in the opening chapter of the next stage, Dolores will be promised to the villain Tonic (Alexander Nero).

Other actresses will be replaced, such as Any Maia who plays Princess Isabel. it will give way to Giulia Gayoso. As well as Princess Leopoldina, role of Melissa Nóbrega in the initial stage and in Bruna Griphao from Monday.

In Little Africa, the notable change will come from the antagonist Zayla. Samuel’s girlfriend was brilliantly played by Alana Cabral in the childhood. The 14-year-old actress will pass the baton to Heslaine Vieira.