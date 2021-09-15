Check out the games coming in the next few days

It was revealed today (14), through Xbox Wire, the games that will arrive in the next weeks to the Xbox Game Pass. In all, 13 games arrive in the next few days, with eight of them arriving on the same day of release. With that, you’ll have a lot of new things to occupy your time over the next few months.
Read more: Xbox Game Pass: Check out what’s new in September
Check out the games that are on their way to the Xbox Game Pass:
- Flynn: Son of Crimson (Cloud, Console and PC) [email protected] – September 15th
- I Am Fish (Cloud, Console and PC) [email protected] – September 16
- Skatebird (Cloud, Console and PC) [email protected] – September 16
- Superliminal (Cloud, Console and PC) [email protected] – September 16
- Aragami 2 (Cloud Console and PC) [email protected] – September 17
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page (Cloud, Console and PC) – September 23
- Sable (Cloud, Console and PC) [email protected] – September 23
- Subnautica: Below Zero (Cloud, Console and PC) [email protected] – September 23
- Tainted Grail: Conquest (PC) [email protected] – September 23
- Lemnis Gate (Console and PC) – September 28
- Astria Ascending (Cloud, Console and PC) – September 30
- Unsighted (Console and PC) [email protected] – September 30
- Phoenix Point (Console) [email protected] – October 1
With the arrival of new games, other titles will leave the service on September 30th. So, take the opportunity to enjoy them before it’s too late. Remember that, if you want to keep any of these games, you can use the subscription discount to save up to 20% on the purchase of those that will leave the service.
Read more: xCloud arrives in Brazil in the coming weeks, says Phil Spencer
Games that will leave the Game Pass on September 30:
- Drake Hollow (Cloud, Console and PC)
- Ikenfell (Cloud, Console and PC)
- Night in the Woods (Cloud, Console and PC)
- Kathy Rain (PC)
- Warhammer Vermintide II (Cloud and Console)
So, what did you think of the games that will come to the Game Pass in the next few days? Looking forward to playing some? Tell us there in the comments.
Subscribe to the channel IGN Brazil on Youtube and visit our Facebook pages, Twitter, Instagram and Twitch! | follow Nicole Pereira on Instagram or on Twitter.