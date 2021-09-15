Check out the iPhone 13 and everything Apple showed at today’s event (14)

Confirming what we expected, Apple today (14) unveiled a series of new products for fans of its mobile technology: from new iPhones, iPads and even an Apple Watch, Apple of Cupertino invested heavily in disclosures and, although it has little Surprised, the event itself was not free of news.

O Digital Look followed the entire broadcast and published the news as it was released, so to keep you in the know, we’ve prepared a summary with everything that was shown by Apple. Check it out below!

Four new iPhones

Starting with the releases that took the longest broadcast time, Apple today unveiled four new smartphones – obviously calling the product line “iPhone 13”. They all come with the new A15 Bionic chip, which promises considerable advances in task processing, but a few details are worth mentioning:

iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 13

The two base models of the new product line follow all the latest hardware from Apple, with virtually no difference between them. The Mini model has a 5.4-inch screen, while its stockier brother comes with a 6.1-inch display. Both, however, follow the OLED format with more intense brightness, between 800 and 1200 nits.

In either case, the options start with 128GB storage (that is, it’s the end of the 64GB version). The new A15 Bionic chip is, according to Apple, 50% more powerful than the competition (although it didn’t name names directly, qualcomm), bringing six cores dedicated to general processing and another four acting on the GPU (video processing).

According to Apple, the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini will start at R$6,599 for the 128GB version of storage, R$7,599 for the 256GB version of storage and R$9,599 for the version of 512GB of storage.

The new iPhone 13, and its younger brother, the iPhone 13 Mini: both bring more intense brightness on the OLED screen, plus AI features for smarter photos (Image: Apple/Press Photo)

iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max

In the high-performance field of the market, Apple unveiled the Pro and Pro Max versions of the iPhone 13, with 6.1-inch (Pro) and 6.7-inch (Pro Max) OLED screens. Following a pattern established in previous generations, Apple has dedicated most of its mobile feature innovations to the two top-of-the-line devices in its new wave of products.

One of these features is the management of screen frame renewal, which Apple promised to go up to 120 Hz. In addition, another big difference is in the cameras. According to the company, the Pro line will feature a triple kit, the main camera being a 77mm telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, in addition to a wide-angle lens (Ultra Wide) with f/1.8 focus aperture and a macro lens for close-up photos.

In addition, the cameras on the new iPhone 13 Pro will feature artificial intelligence-enhanced night mode, and according to Apple, the iPhone’s new autofocus system ensures 92% improvement for low-light environments, producing brighter and brighter images. sharp.

Ah yes! Confirming recent rumors, the Pro Max model will feature versions of up to 1TB of internal storage – something unheard of for the iPhone.

Both models will hit the North American market on September 24th. In Brazil, the iPhone 13 Pro will start at R$ 9,499 in the 128 GB version, R$ 10,499 in the 256 GB version and R$ 12,499 in the 512 GB version. The iPhone 13 Pro Max will arrive in the country for R$ 10,499 in the 128 GB version, R$ 11,499 in the 256 GB version and 13,499 in the 512 GB version. In the 1TB of storage configuration, the iPhone 13 Pro will cost R$14,499, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max will cost R4 15,499.

The iPhone 13 Pro, which comes in regular and Pro Max editions, with four metallic color options for the user to choose from (Image: Apple/Publishing)

small iPad for big minds

The event also marked the arrival of the new iPad Mini, which in its 2021 version comes with a slightly thinner design and some changes. In order to promote better use of the 8.3-inch display, Apple has moved the TouchID sensor to the power button on the device.

Bringing in several upgrades, Apple gave very high percentages of performance improvement, stating that the iPad Mini is up to 40% faster in processing (courtesy of the A13 Bionic chip), and video capability is increased by 80%. This increase in capacity appears to welcome an evolution of the neural engine, the machine learning computational engine that Apple applies to some of its applications.

For the first time in the company’s tablet history, Apple has finally added support for 5G connectivity to the iPad Mini, in order to make life easier for professionals who are always on the move and constantly find themselves conducting video conferences in places where the WiFi is not always available. fi will be an option.

The iPad Mini (2021) went on pre-order in the US today, with prices starting at $499.

The new version of the iPad Mini even has a 5G connection to facilitate the conduct of video conferences, even for professionals on the move (Image: Apple/Publishing)

The main iPad, renewed

Apple does not only live from “mini tablets”, and the Cupertino Apple did not disappoint on this point: also announced during the conference, the new version of the iPad served as the main promoter of the company’s main system innovations.

The new model will replace the most basic version of the iPad, bringing a 10.2-inch screen and color technology True Tone, which adjusts the screen content to the color temperature of a room. In addition, the new iPad will feature an ultrawide 12 MP selfie camera and an enhanced FaceTime calling system. According to the manufacturer, the idea is to optimize it for use in conferences and classes through an autofocus system called Center Stage, which automatically follows the user’s movements – Center Stage, by the way, will also come on the iPad Mini.

Apple also showed off a new version of its A13 Bionic chip, which promises additional performance for users to run advanced applications and games without worrying about hardware bottlenecks. The manufacturer also highlights the technology of machine learning of the processor, which includes features such as Live Text that allow the user to identify text from images and transport them to notes automatically.

The new iPad, factory-equipped with the iPadOS 15, will hit the market starting next week, priced at $329, but US student organizations will be able to purchase it for $299.

The iPad 2021 version features optimized color management, automatic temperature identification (which adjusts color intensity and brightness according to ambient lighting) and increased processing power (Image: Apple/Publishing)

New Apple Watch brings the biggest screen in its line

Finally, Apple also introduced the seventh generation of the Apple Watch, ensuring that its new smartwatch has the biggest screen ever implemented by the company. This is because the company, although not increasing the physical measurements of the device, reduced the size of its edges, expanding the screen volume and, consequently, its size. Apple demonstrated this by displaying a QWERTY keyboard, which you see on smartphones, tablets, and laptops, on the smartwatch’s screen—controlling this is done through gestures.

The new Apple Watch Series 7 is also tougher, and now features dust protection (IP6X), as well as being waterproof (with WR50 resistance) and can be used to swim in the pool like the Series 6, the new model goes above and beyond, and lets you swim with it on the beach. In addition, the screen protecting crystal is 50% thicker than the Apple Watch Series 6 without compromising transparency.

Other familiar features have been improved in the new Apple Watch: sensors bring preliminary biological assessments, from taking your blood oxygen measurement (something that took immense importance after the Covid-19 pandemic) and also an electrocardiogram that can be run at any time. In addition, the device’s motion sensors follow smart enough to detect the wearer’s falls.

The new Apple Watch starts at $399 (out there), and the aluminum model now has five color options, black, gold, red, dark green and blue. She has already confirmed that this new version will also arrive in Brazil.

The Apple Watch Series 7, with optimized screen usage features, improved sensors, and new training modes (Image: Apple/Publishing)

So, what did you think of Apple’s news? On social networks, opinions seem favorable, although relatively divided. Let us know your opinion in the comments below!

