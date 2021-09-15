Check which teenagers can register for Covid-19 vaccination

Posted on 09/14/2021 6:05 PM

Adolescents from 12 to 17 years old, with permanent disabilities, comorbidities, down syndrome, pregnant women, postpartum women, breastfeeding women with children up to 6 months old can register on the Municipal website (www.divinópolis.mg.gov.br) and on the APP Divinópolis – Covid-19 Vaccination Option.

The vaccination of this public will take place from Wednesday (15/9) to Monday (20/9). The forecast is that this audience will consist of 3,000 teenagers. The application of the vaccine will take place in a drive-thru system at the Administrative Center and at the Pátio da Emop/City Hall, located at Rua José Balbino Pereira nº 171 in the Espírito Santo neighborhood.

Along with the registration, there will be a self-declaration that the parents and/or guardians must inform the adolescent’s condition. In addition to the declaration, it is mandatory that, on the day of vaccination, a document is also presented that proves the special condition, such as a free pass card, BPC card, enrollment in a special education unit (example Apae), medical prescription, among others.

It is essential that adolescents present the SUS Card, the Health Unit Card and the Vaccination Booklet. The lack of any of these documents will make vaccination impossible. The presence of an adult accompanying the teenager is essential so that vaccination can be carried out. It does not have to be the same adult who signed the statement.

Adolescents without comorbidities

The expectation is that the vaccination of priority adolescents will be completed by Monday (20/9). After serving this audience, the registration of vaccination will open for teenagers by age, starting with teenagers aged 17 years.

Booster dose

For the application of booster dose in the elderly, the municipality of Divinópolis informs that it has not yet received immunizations for this public.

