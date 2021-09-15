Chinese city decrees lockdown after increase in cases of Delta variant of Covid-19 – World

China decreed a lockdown in the city of xiamen, of 3.7 million inhabitants, to try to contain a new outbreak of Covid-19 which is beginning to spread through Fujian province, in the southeast of the country.

Health authorities have detected 32 locally transmitted infections. Most of them are linked to the city of Putian, where the new outbreak caused by the Delta variant, first identified in India.

According to Associated Press, Xiamen closed establishments and canceled group activities, including those for the next moon festival, also known as Mid-Autumn Festival, on September 21st.

Long-distance bus service to other parts of the province was also suspended.

isolated russian president

In Russia, President Vladimir Putin decided to isolate himself after a meeting with the Syrian dictator, Bashar Al-Assad, in Moscow, last Monday (13), according to Associated Press.

Putin has already received both doses of the vaccine Sputnik V, and everyone with whom he meets are subjected to quarantine and diagnostic testing prior to the meeting.

Asked this Tuesday (14) whether Putin had a negative result in the coronavirus detection test, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov replied: “Of course he does. The president is absolutely healthy.”